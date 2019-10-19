PARKERSBURG — With the offensive fireworks displayed over the first three quarters, one could hardly expect that field position would play a pivotal role in the outcome of a Friday-night shootout at Parkersburg.
Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack fumbled on his own 6-yard line with just more than eight minutes to go, leading to a Big Reds touchdown, squelching the momentum the Redskins had gathered in the third quarter and serving as the death knell in a 42-28 win for the Big Reds in a battle of Class AAA playoff contenders.
Parkersburg exploded out of the gate, finding the end zone four times in the first half in building a 28-7 advantage, a lead that would reach 35-7 by the time the teams trotted into the locker room at the break.
But No. 15 Hurricane refused to fade, bowing up on defense after allowing 460 yards in the first half and using three touchdown tosses from Womack to Nate Barham to close to within a score at 35-28.
The Redskins (3-5) would get two cracks at coming up with a tying score, but those two drives would begin on Hurricane’s own 14 and 11-yard line. The first drive, the Redskins went three-and-out. The second ended on Womack’s fumble.
Anthony Craig cashed the turnover in with a 1-yard plunge with 7:59 to go to put No. 13 Parkersburg (4-3) back up two scores at 42-28. The ensuing Hurricane drive reached Parkersburg territory until Womack was picked off on a fourth-and-1.
While Womack had good moments and bad, Parkersburg sophomore quarterback Bryson Singer looked unstoppable, especially early. Singer had 223 yards passing, 160 yards rushing and five combined touchdowns in the first half.
But after 22 first-half first downs, Parkersburg mustered just one in the third quarter, allowing Hurricane to claw its way back into the game.
Singer finished with 234 yards on 10-of-19 passing to go with 171 yards on 25 carries. Braeden Mason caught three of those touchdown heaves in the first half, hauling in six passes for 157 yards, including a 90-yarder.
Running back Christian Hill never got the Hurricane ground game going, finishing with just 14 yards on 13 carries. That left Womack to shoulder the load figuratively and literally. The senior signal-caller heaved the ball into the air 67 times, completing 41 of them for 434 yards. He finished with four touchdowns and one interception.
Hurricane 7 0 21 0—0
Parkersburg 28 7 0 7—0
First quarter
P — Mason 13 pass from Singer (Potts kick), 9:57
P — King 37 pass from Singer (Potts kick), 8:36
H — Hill 65 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick), 8:24
P — Singer 30 run (Potts kick), 5:51
P — Mason 14 pass from Singer (Potts kick), 1:27
Second quarter
P — Mason 90 pass from Singer (Potts kick), 5:28
Third quarter
H — Barham 35 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick), 9:46
H — Barham 60 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick), 3:03
H — Barham 18 pass from Womack (Bumgarner kick), 0:16.5
Fourth quarter
P — Craig 1 run (Potts kick), 7:59
Team statistics
H P
First downs 21 23
Rushes-yards 20-(minus-2) 46-265
Passing yards 434 234
Passing 41-68-1 10-19-1
Total yards 432 497
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 14-83
Punts-average 4-34.5 4.35.5
INDIVIDUAL STATSTICS
RUSHING – H: Hill 13-14, Womack 3-(minus-14), Team 2-(minus-87), Borrero 1-2, Rivera 1-3. P: Singer 26-171, Craig 17-85, King 1-8, Mason 1-2, Team 1-(minus-1).
PASSING – H: Womack 41-67-1-434, Borrero 0-1-0-0. P: Singer 10-19-1-234.
RECEIVING – H: Cunningham 11-92, Moses 10-122, Hill 10-85, Barham 5-115, Hager 5-22. P: Mason 6-157, King 2-60, Craig 1-11, Curry 1-6.