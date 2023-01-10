HUNTINGTON — Parkersburg and Huntington High delayed fans from getting home to see most of the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.
Only the Big Reds, though, were happy about it.
Parkersburg (7-6) edged the Highlanders 52-50 in two overtimes in girls high school basketball at the Lucas-Archer Gym. Each team squandered numerous chances to put the game away before Kennedy Porter scored from the block off a pass by Lauren Flanagan with 10 seconds to play. Huntington High’s Jada Turner’s last-second jumper missed left, setting off a Parkersburg celebration.
The victory avenged a 70-56 loss Dec. 14 in Parkersburg.
“It’s always hard to play here,” Big Reds coach Chris Murray said. “We played them earlier in the year and Huntington was much more physical. We had to match that. It was a tough environment and I’m really proud of our girls. They found a way to win a tough game. It was a heck of an effort by them.”
Both teams played hard, but neither especially well. Parkersburg made 20 of 67 shots (29.8%) and 3 of 8 free throws (37.5%), but 9 of 26 (34.6%) 3-pointers. The Big Reds committed 17 turnovers and blew an eight-point lead in the second half.
Huntington High (5-4) was 17 for 58 (29.3%) from the floor, 2 of 11 (18.1%) from 3-point range and 14 of 27 (51.8%) from the foul line. The Highlanders, ranked sixth in Class AAAA, turned the ball over 20 times.
“That’s it right there,” Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas said of the free throw shooting. “And eight of those were the front ends of one-and-ones. They outplayed us.”
Parkersburg led most of the game. Huntington High took the lead on Amaya Smith’s basket off an offensive rebound with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter, part of a 9-0 run that put the Highlanders up 43-38 with 1:29 left.
Audriana Medina made a 3-point shot with 1 minute remaining and Porter added a 2-pointer off a crisp pass from Flanagan with 15 seconds left to tie it.
Huntington High’s Ella Giles missed a potential game-winning shot with 3.7 seconds left, but Bentleigh Cristus grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled. The 5-foot-8 senior, though, missed both free throws.
In the first overtime, the Highlanders’ Precious De La Rosa made two foul shots and Porter countered with a basket off a putback to force the second overtime. The Big Reds scored the first five points before Turner made five consecutive free throws to tie it 50-50.
“I told our girls, ‘I haven’t heard that often,’” Lucas said of the celebration in the visitors’ locker room. “I don’t like to hear it. That tells you how much it means to someone to beat Huntington High.”
Murray said his team wears warm-ups with “Handle hard better” on them. He said the Big Reds did that Monday.
“That’s the reality of what we do,” Murray said. “How you get through obstacles shows how you work on this team. It was not going to be easy one single time. Coming in here we knew that. I’m proud of our girls and our toughness. It was a heck of a win.”
Flanagan and Brilynn Florence led Parkersburg with 10 points each. Porter scored eight and grabbed 12 rebounds. Trinity Balog scored nine and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Turner paced the Highlanders with 11 points. Smith chipped in 10. Amara Jackson scored eight and snagged 15 rebounds. Giles snatched 12 rebounds to go with nine points.
Huntington High returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against George Washington. Parkersburg visits St. Albans at 7 p.m. Friday.
PARKERSBURG 12 13 10 8 2 7 — 52: Mason 2-11 1-6 0-0 5, Medina 3-8 1-3 0-2 7, Balog 3-17 2-4 1-2 9, Loudon 1-4 1-4 0-0 3, Florence 3-10 2-6 2-2 10, Flanagan 4-9 2-3 0-0 10, Porter 4-8 0-0 0-2 8. Totals: 20-67 9-26 3-8 52.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 8 11 15 9 2 5 — 50: Jackson 4-14 0-1 0-1 8, Turner 2-12 0-2 7-8 11, Cristus 2-6 0-0 4-13 6, Sloan 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Giles 4-10 1-3 0-1 9, De La Rosa 1-4 0-1 2-2 4, Smith 4-11 1-4 1-2 10. Totals: 17-58 2-11 14-27 50.
Rebounds: P 38 (Porter 12), HH 41 (Jackson 15). Steals: P 7 (Florence 2), HH 9 (Turner 4). Blocked shots: P 1 (Porter), HH 4 (Jackson 2). Turnovers: P 17, HH 20. Fouls: P 17, HH 10. Fouled out: Florence.