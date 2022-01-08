SCHEDULE CHANGES: Huntington High’s girls basketball game Saturday at Boyd County was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Chesapeake’s boys home game vs. Trimble Saturday was rescheduled for Jan. 17. Portsmouth’s home game vs. West Union was postponed, with no makeup date determined, as was Northwest at Symmes Valley boys. Wheelersburg at Lucasville Valley boys was postponed, with no makeup date announced.
The Kentucky All A Tournament was rescheduled. On Monday, Fairview will take on Menifee County girls, followed at 7:30 by the boys. On Tuesday, Elliott County plays Rose Hill Christian, girls first at 6 pm. The girls semifinals are set for Wednesday, the boys for Thursday, with the girls championship at 6 p.m., Friday, followed by the boys.
