The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg outscored Hurricane in every quarter Saturday afternoon in an 87-63 victory in boys high school basketball.

Bryson Singer led the Big Reds (3-4) with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Austin Fleming scored 18 points. Josh Kopec scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Dillon Tingler scored 18 points and Nas’Jaih Jones 17 for the Rredskins (3-6).

HURRICANE 10 18 18 17 — 63: Jones 6 5-12 17, James 2 1-2 5, Tingler 8 0-0 18, Whittington 2 0-0 4, Benytil 1 0-0 2, Huggins 0 0-0 0, Clark 2 2-2 6, Kessler 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Richmon 0 1-2 1, Taylor 4 2-4 10. Totals: 25 11-22 63.

PARKERSBURG 13 25 24 25 — 87: Singer 6 7-9 20, Fleming 8 2-2 18, McCale 4 0-1 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, Kopec 5 4-4 16, Cyrus 0 0-0 0, Parsons 1 0-0 3, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 3-4 3, Cyrus 0 2-2 2, Corbin 1 0-0 3, Fries 2 0-0 6; Totals: 30 18-22 87.

SCHEDULE CHANGES: Huntington High’s girls basketball game Saturday at Boyd County was postponed. No makeup date has been set.

Chesapeake’s boys home game vs. Trimble Saturday was rescheduled for Jan. 17. Portsmouth’s home game vs. West Union was postponed, with no makeup date determined, as was Northwest at Symmes Valley boys. Wheelersburg at Lucasville Valley boys was postponed, with no makeup date announced.

The Kentucky All A Tournament was rescheduled. On Monday, Fairview will take on Menifee County girls, followed at 7:30 by the boys. On Tuesday, Elliott County plays Rose Hill Christian, girls first at 6 pm. The girls semifinals are set for Wednesday, the boys for Thursday, with the girls championship at 6 p.m., Friday, followed by the boys.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you