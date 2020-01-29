PARKERSBURG — Home, sweet, home.
There is no place better for the two-time defending Class AAA state champions. Cabell Midland became the latest team to find this out Tuesday night at PHS Memorial Fieldhouse.
Maddi Leggett scored 14 points, Kisten Roberts chipped in 11 points, and the Class AAA fourth-ranked Big Reds’ defense forced 24 turnovers in a 63-49 win over the second-ranked Knights.
Not only was it the Big Reds’ first home game of the season, but it came on the heels of a 52-50 win over South Charleston last week on the road.
Leggett enjoyed the evening.
“It was really nice to be back home. We really grabbed some energy from our crowd and it was nice to play back to what we are capable of doing,” she said.
PHS, which faces Riverside at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday at home, did just this from the start of the game. Two points each from Bre Wilson, Aleea Crites and Leggett helped the Big Reds to an early 6-1 lead. Cabell also turned the ball over three times before its first basket.
Both teams then went cold from the field after the spurt. One development especially damaging to the visitors who turned the Big Reds over on four of five possession, but came away with just a pair of Rylea Allie’s game-high 18 points. Her bucket brought Cabell within three with 4:52 left in the opening period. Roberts and Aleea Crites answered back on a basket off a Wilson assist and free throw, respectively. Allie’s first of three triples then brought the Knights the closest they would be the rest of the contest, 9-6.
Offensive silence followed the downtown shot for the visitors.
PHS scored nine of the next 12 points for a 19-8 edge after one. Missed opportunities highlighted the opening period. The two teams combined for 19 turnovers.
“I thought it might be like this at the beginning of the game,” said Cozzens. “We are still a really young team. Kids were finally happy to get here and we had some breakdowns defensively in the second quarter, but we will get that fixed.”
Cabell played better in said second quarter. But, the Big Reds didn’t slow down.
They expanded the lead to 30-14 after Tatiana Popa drained two free throws. Yet, Cabell didn’t fold. The breakdowns Cozzens referred to came on back-to-back 3s from both Allie and Autumn Lewis that brought Cabell within eight points shortly before halftime.
Cabell continued to hang tough in the third quarter.
The only problem was PHS scored all the points it needed in the opening minutes after the break.
PHS forced three turnovers and scored five points to establish an 11-point lead.
Knight head coach Matt Adkins touched on the happenings following the game.
“Oh those turnovers did hurt us and they are a really good team too and have played together for years. Coach Cozzens has them playing well, too,” he said.
And while this was the Knights second loss in as many games, Adkins wasn’t upset.
“Some of the girls were upset, but we are 13-2 so we can’t be too upset because we lost to two good teams. This is just going to help down the road,” he added.
CABELL MIDLAND 9 17 10 13 — 49: Jazmyn Wheeler 3 0-0 7, Rylea Allie 7 1-1 18, Jayda Allie 2 1-2 6, Autumn Lewis 3 7-8 15, Kiki Wallis 1 1-2 3; TOTALS: 16 10-16 49; 3-point goals: Wheeler 1, R. Allie 3, J. Allie 1, Lewis 2
PARKERSBURG 17 17 12 17 — 63: Taylor Miller 0 2-2 2, Maddi Leggett 7 0-0 14, Hayley McCale 1 0-0 3, Kisten Roberts 4 2-2 11, Aleea Crites 3 2-4 8, Bre Wilson 0 6-6 6, Maggie Richards 3 4-4 11, Sierra Mason 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 21 18-21 63; 3-point goals: McCale 1, Roberts 1, Richards 1
Shooting: CM 16-44 (36%), P 21-44 (48%); Rebounds: CM 19 (Walls 7), P 30 (Popa 5, Richards 5); Assists: CM 0, P 11 (Four with 2); Steals: CM 6, P 15 (Four with 2); Blocks: CM 1, P 4 (Crites 2); Turnovers: CM 24, P 19