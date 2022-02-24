PARKERSBURG -- Trinity Balong scored 23 points to lead Parkersburg to a 71-41 victory over Hurricane Wednesday in a girls high school basketball Class AAAA sectional tournament game.
London Hood scored 12 points for the top-seeded Big Reds (18-5). Brllynn Florence scored 11 and Payton Harvey 10.
Maddy Young led the fourth-seeded Redskins (7-15) with 12 points.
Parkersburg plays host to No. 2 seed Parkersburg South in the sectional final on Friday. The Patriots (12-11) defeated third seed St. Albans 64-45 in the other semifinal.
RIPLEY 56, WINFIELD 54: Sophia Nichols scored 34 points to help the Vikings edge the visiting Generals in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game. Kyanah Baldwin scored 17 for Ripley. Antonela Johnson and Meghan Taylor each scored 12 for Winfield. The Vikings visit Nitro, which beat Point Pleasant 47-32 in the other semifinal, at 7 pm. Friday for the sectional championship.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 81, PRESTONSBURG 50: Kelsey Feltner scored 28 points as the Bulldogs (24-7) clobbered the Black Cats in the 58th District semifinals in Eastern, Kentucky. Leandra Curnutte scored 18, Sophie Adkins 13 and Karson Ward 11 for Lawrence County. Faith Lazar led Prestonsburg (21-9) with 22 points. The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game vs. host Floyd Central (20-8), which beat Betsy Layne 76-31 in the other semifinal.
Boys basketball
RACELAND 53, GREENUP COUNTY 50: The Rams built a 15-point lead and held on to defeat the Musketeers in a 63rd District tournament game in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Kyle Broughton scored 22 points for Raceland (12-15), which plays host Russell (18-7) at 7 p.m. Friday for the district crown. Andrew Floyd scored 14 for the Rams. Trenton Hannah led Greenup County (10-17) with 28 points.
WHEELERSBURG 66, NORTHWEST 45: The Pirates (13-11) jumped to a 43-24 halftime lead and rolled by the Mohawks (8-13) in a makeup game. Josh Clark paced Wheelersburg with 13 points. Tyler Sommer scored 11. Eli Swords, Jackson Schwamburger and Cooper McKenzie scored 10 apiece. Tanner Bolin scored 12 points for Northwest. Connor Lintz chipped in 10. The Pirates play Minford at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Division III district semifinal in Waverly, Ohio.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 91, PRESTONSBURG 61: The Bulldogs (24-6) made 11 3-pointers in a triumph over the Black Cats (5-23) in the 5th District tournament in Eastern, Kentucky. Cody Maynard led Lawrence County with 21 points. Andrew Bloomfield scored 18 and Kaden Gillispie 16. Jacob Slone paced Prestonsburg with 20 points. The Bulldogs move on to the district finals vs. either Betsy Layne or Floyd Central on Friday.