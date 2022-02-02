PARKERSBURG -- Ninth-ranked Parkersburg (11-4) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to upset N0. 1 Huntington 64-63 Tuesday night in a clash of Class AAAA high school girls basketball titans.
The Highlanders led 30-23 at halftime and 44-33 late in the third quarter before the Big Reds rallied. Kisten Roberts and Brilynn Florence combined to make 5 of 6 free throws late to preserve the victory.
Florence led Parkersburg with 19 points. Trinity Blalog scored 16 London Hood 12 and Roberts 11. Imani Hickman led Huntington with 23 points. Dionna Gray scored 15 and Jada Turner 10.
HUNTINGTON 10 18 14 15 -- 63: Jackson 8, L. Smith 5, M. Smith 0, Hickman 23, Gray 15, Turner 10, Giles 2.
PARKERSBURG 10 13 18 23 -- 64: Miller 2, Balog 16, Roberts 11, Hilling 2, Florence 19, Rogers 0, Hood 12, McCale 2.
RACELAND 53, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 41: Nim Maynard scored 20 points as the host Rams (10-14) avenged an early-season loss to the Irish. Gracie Gartin scored 14 points. Amya Damon and Julie Preservati each scored 12 points for St. Joe, which finished the game with four players because two fouled out. The Irish also made just 12 of 25 free throws.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 8 10 11 12 -- 41: Damon 12, George 7, Lee 8, Preservati 12, Muth 2, Ransbottom 0.
RACELAND 11 20 15 7 -- 53: Maynard 20, Mackie 3, Broughton 6, Hapney 4, Gartin 14, Thomas 2, Boggs 0, Lacks 0, Burney 0, Whitt 0.
RUSSELL 55, BOYD COUNTY 54: Shaelyn Steele rebounded a missed free throw and drove the length of the court for the winning layup as the Red Devils (18-4) beat the Lions (11-9) in Summit, Kentucky. Boyd County led by 10 before Steele scored 12 straight to give Russell a 42-40 lead. Boyd County regained the advantage but missed five of eight foul shots late. Steele scored 26 points and Jenna Adkins 13. Audrey Biggs and Emilee Neese each scored 17 for the Lions. Taylor Bartrum scored 14.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 96, HURRICANE 35: Thirteen Patriots scored in a rout of the visiting Redskins. Skylar Bosley led Parkersburg South (7-8) with 18 points. Brooke Sandy and Hannah Wingrove each scored 13. Gracie Shamblin chipped in 12. Rylee Dennis paced Hurricane (7-10) with 11 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 48, POINT PLEASANT 39: Chanee Cremeens scored 14 points and Kenya Peck 13 as the Blue Angels (4-15) beat the host Big Blacks (4-15). Tayah Fetty led Point Pleasant as 23 points.
PND 59, GREEN 22: The host Titans (14-3 overall, 10-0 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) won their 100th consecutive league game as Annie Dettwiller scored 16 points. Kasey Kimbler and Anna Knapp each scored 10 for the Bobcats (4-9, 3-6).
PORTSMOUTH 54, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 35: The Trojans evened their record at 10-10 as Nia Trinidad scored 14 points. Emily Cheatham scored 11. Morgan McCoy led the Panthers (2-16) with 18 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 51, ELLIOTT COUNTY 36: Emily Maynard scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Musketeers beat the Lions in Lloyd, Kentucky. Rachel Bush scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
AP POLL: Wheelersburg (17-0) remained No. 1 in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press girls basketball poll. The Pirates received 12 of 18 first-place votes. Fairland (18-2) is ranked 11th.
Apple Creek Waynedale is No. 2, followed by Cincinnati Purcell Marian, Arcanum, Worthington Christian, Cardington-Lincoln, Eastern-Brown, Findlay Liberty-Benton, Columbus Africentric, Delphos Jefferson, Fairland Leesburg Fairfield and New Lexington.
Boys basketball
FAIRLAND 79, ROCK HILL 45: Sophomore Will Davis scored 22 points and the Dragons (15-4 overall, 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference) clobbered the Redmen (6-11, 2-9) in Pedro, Ohio. Chase Allen scored 16 and Aiden Porter 14 for Fairland, ranked 11th in Ohio Division III. Owen Hankins led Rock Hill with 18 points. Brayden Adams scored 11.
FAIRLAND 27 13 20 19 -- 79: Davis 22, Porter 14. Martin 2, Thacker 6, Marcum 5, Tooley 0, Allen 16, Lucas 0, Southard 3, Leep 0, Hunt 7, Buchanan 4, Smith 0, Fizer 0.
ROCK HILL 13 8 6 18 -- 45: Doddridge 2, Hankins 18, Adams 11, Williams 0, Day 5, Malone 2, Harper 4, Smith 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 83, CHESAPEAKE 61: Isaac Clary scored 43 points and snatched 17 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils past the Panthers in Centenary, Ohio. Clary, a 6-foot-8, 305-pound junior, rallied Gallia Academy from a 15-3 deficit and to a 57-21 rebounding edge. Zane Loveday scored 19 points. For Chesapeake, Levi Blankenship scored 26 and Dannie Maynard 19.
BOYD COUNTY 77, RUSSELL 63: The Lions scored 23 straight points as part of a 26-1 run in the third quarter in beating the Red Devils in Flatwood, Kentucky. Jacob Spurlock led Boyd County with 19 points. Brad Newsome and Rheyce Deboard each scored 14. Jason Ellis scored 10 points and snared 14 rebounds. Brady Bell scored 36 for Russell.
FAIRVIEW 75, GRACE CHRISTIAN 51: Jaxon Manning scored 17 points, Tamel Smith 15, Bubba Day 14 and Tanner Johnson 10 as the Eagles (7-14) defeated the Soldiers in Huntington.
RIVERSIDE 43, POINT PLEASANT 31: The Big Blacks (5-10) outscored the Warriors 17-4 in the fourth quarter but still couldn't catch the Warriors. Braydin Ward scored 15 points for Riverside (3-10). Connor Lambert led Point Pleasant with nine points.
TRIMBLE 60, SOUTH GALLIA 25: The Tomcats (15-0 overall, 9-0 TVC) experienced little trouble with the Rebels in Glouster, Ohio. Blake Guffey scored 23 points for Trimble. Noah Cremeens led South Gallia (7-8, 4-5) with eight points.