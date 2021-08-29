CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Minford looked like a team playing its second game and Chesapeake appeared like a squad that had just three days of practice.
The Falcons scored 27 points in the second half to defeat the Panthers 33-0 in high school football Saturday night at Phil Davis Field.
Minford (1-1) bounced back from a 28-6 loss at Piketon a week earlier to dominate against a Chesapeake team that had its Aug. 20 opener at Southern canceled because of COVID-19 that kept the Panthers in quarantine until Tuesday. The Falcons finished with 361 yards, 260 rushing, and gave up 120.
Minford, however, didn’t put the game away until the second half.
“We didn’t change anything,” Falcons coach Jesse Ruby said of the final two quarters. “We talked to our kids about executing on offense, especially on the line. We didn’t run anything different”
Minford stopped itself early. Levi Blankenship intercepted a Devin Parker pass 8:46 into the game. After blocking a 30-yard field goal attempt with 3:04 left in the first quarter, the Falcons drove to the Panthers’ 38 before Dillen Caldwell picked off Parker.
The Falcons scored 10:23 before halftime when 5-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore running back Jeffrey Pica raced 6 yards around right end for a 6-0 lead.
Neither team accomplished much the rest of the half, although Ethan Connally intercepted a Ben Bragg pass at the Minford 28 to thwart a Chesapeake threat. Minford drove to the Panthers 25 in seven plays before the half expired.
The execution Ruby talked about kicked in in the third quarter, as the Falcons scored on each of their next three possessions. The first touchdown was a 17-yard run by Pica, who lost both shoes breaking tackles on the play. Myles Montgomery kicked the extra point to make it 13-0.
Trenton Zimmerman picked off Bragg at the Panthers’ 38 to set up a 3-yard TD run on a keeper by Parker, making it 19-0 with 6:03 remaining in the third period.
Pica, who finished with a game-high 129 yards on 19 carries, scored on the first play of the fourth quarter. He bobbled a pitch right, regained the ball and cut back toward the middle. Pica then broke two tackles and squirmed into the end zone for a 26-0 lead.
Minford finished the scoring when Tysen Kingery returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown with 2:07 left in the game.
Ruby said he was pleased with his team’s performance from week one to week two.
“We improved greatly in that we didn’t make the same mistakes as we did last week,” Ruby said. “We made some mistakes, but not the same ones.”
Ruby said he felt for Chesapeake, which has practiced sparingly the last two weeks.
“Chesapeake’s offense is hard to defend,” Ruby said. “They stressed us at times. Our kids played hard. It just took a little while to get on track.”
Parker completed 13 of 21 passes for 101 yards and ran eight times for 72 yards. Connally caught five balls for 43 yards and drew praise from Ruby for his play on both sides of the ball.
The Falcons return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they entertain Wellston (1-1). The Panthers take to the road Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Symmes Valley (2-0).
MINFORD 0 6 13 14 — 33
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 0 0 — 0
M — Pica 6 run (kick failed)
M — Pica 17 run (Montgomery kick)
M — Parker 3 run (kick failed)
M — Pica 6 run (Montgomery kick)
M — Kingery 75 int. return (Montgomery kick)
Team statistics
M C
First downs 16 8
Rushes-yards 34-260 42-120
Passes 13-21-2 0-6-3
Passing yards 10 1 0
Total yards 3610 120
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-60 5-35
Punts 2-30.5 5-28.6
Individual statistics
Rushing
Minford: Pica 19-129, D. Parker 8-72, Schreick 4-32, Kingery 3-27; Chesapeake Blankenship 9-31, Bragg 9-13, Burnside 11-31, Caldwell 8-16, Preston 5-29.
Passing
Minford: D. Parker 13-21-2, 101 yards; Chesapeake Bragg 0-6-3.
Receiving
Minford: C. Parker 3-33, Pica 2-8, Zimmerman 2-18, Matiz 1-(minus-1), Connally 5-43.