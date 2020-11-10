IRONTON — Within Ironton’s high school football game with Roger Bacon on Saturday is a matchup of Ohio State vs. LSU.
The Fighting Tigers (10-0) take on the Spartans (10-0) in the Ohio Division V state semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bowlus Field in London, Ohio. The game will be aired by the Ohio High School Athletic Association at http://ohsaa.tv and on radio by Fox Sports 1230-AM and 1420-AM.
The contest pits Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico, an Ohio State commit, against Roger Bacon running back Cory Kiner, who committed to LSU. The two could have been teammates, as Carrico turned down an offer from LSU, and Kiner rejected overtures from the Buckeyes.
Carrico has 48 tackles, a team high 14 for losses, and three sacks this season. A first-team all-stater and All-American, Carrico is a hefty 6-foot-3, 235-pound package of power and speed who also plays running back, where he has 1,276 yards and 21 touchdowns on 118 carries.
Kiner, 5-10, 205 pounds, doesn’t possess Carrico’s defensive prowess, but is a formidable weapon on offense, having carried 146 times for 1,762 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also has one TD reception and returned a kickoff for a score.
Carrico and Kiner also have in common limited playing time. Both players led their teams to big leads and sat our much of the second half in many of their games. Both players also have plenty of help. Ironton’s Trevor Carter ran for 69 yards on 16 carries, all in the second half, last week in a 17-7 victory of West Lafayette Ridgewood in the Region 19 championship game. Tayden Carpenter completed 5 of 10 passes for 124 yards in that game.
The Spartans also feature Danny Hudepohl, who has 487 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 49 attempts. Jah’mal Hutsell has run 53 times for 376 yards and four TDs. Quarterback Logan Huber has completed 69 of 101 passes for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns, with no interceptions. His favorite target is Ryan Hallou, who has 20 catches for 247 yards and four touchdowns.
Roger Bacon is known for a strong pass rush, with 19 sacks. Daniel Cartuyvelles leads the Spartans with 6.5.
All eyes, no doubt, will be on Kiner and Carrico. Kiner is ranked by 247Sports as the seventh-best high school running back in the nation and the No. 157 prospect overall in the Class of 2021. Carrico is ranked No. 47 overall and the top inside linebacker in the nation.
Kiner is a quick-burst runner who hits the hole quickly. While he’s not as elusive as some, his speed makes him a problem for defenders. Carrico, meanwhile, is a big hitter with tremendous lateral speed and is able to string out or run down ball carriers.
The winner of Saturday’s game takes on the victor of Saturday’s other semifinal pitting two-time defending state champion Kirtland (10-0) and Tontogany Otsego (10-0) in the state championship game at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio, at a date and time to be determined.
Ironton has eyed a rematch of the 2019 state championship, which Kirtland won 17-7. The Tigers, though, know they can’t earn another shot at the Hornets without a victory over the Spartans.
“One play at a time,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “One game at a time.”