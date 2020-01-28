Ironton is known as a football town, but girls high school basketball will be at the forefront Saturday at the Conley Center.
The Tackett’s Body Shop Shootout takes place with an extraordinary field that features two of the better teams in the country in Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, the top-ranked team in Ohio Division I, and Huntington St. Joe, the No. 1 team in West Virginia Class A. Mount Notre Dame is the two-time defending big-school state champion in Ohio and is ranked third in the country by MaxPreps. The Cougars are led by McDonald’s All-American nominee Makira Cook. The Irish feature their own McDonald’s All-American nominees in Bailee Adkins and Abby Lee.
The rest of the field, too, is attractive. At 10:30 a.m., Huntington-Ross (6-7) plays Franklin (6-11), followed at 12:10 p.m. by South Point (10-5) vs. West Carter (12-5). At 1:50 p.m., Wheelersburg (14-1) plays Russell (13-5). At 3:30 p.m., Ashland (11-6) takes on Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1 and ranked fourth in Ohio Division IV)), followed at 5:10 p.m. by the Huntington St. Joe (15-0) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (19-0).
At 6:50 p.m., the Ironton girls (13-3 and ranked ninth in Ohio Division III) play the Lewis County (Kentucky) girls (10-8). The showcase wraps up with a boys game featuring Ironton (7-5) playing Kentucky team Elliott County (6-9)
Admission costs $7 and is good for all games.
HIGHLANDERS MAKE SPLASH: Huntington High’s boys and girls swim teams won Cabell County championships Friday night at Marshall University.
The Highlanders boys finished with 204 points, well ahead of Huntington St. Joe and Cabell Midland, which tied for second with 85 points. Spring Valley finished with 66 points.
The Huntington High girls finished with 194 points. Huntington St. Joe was second with 106, followed by Spring Valley with 105 and Cabell Midland with 67.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair accepted a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia University. … Cabell Midland tight end Zach McCoy received a scholarship offer from Murray State University and visited West Virginia. … Huntington High quarterback Tajhan Blackwell picked up an offer from Concord College. …
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes visited Ball State University. He and teammate James Armstrong also attended Ohio University’s junior day. … Ashland offensive lineman John Stone committed to Eastern Kentucky University. … Point Pleasant offensive lineman Jacob Muncy committed to West Virginia State University. …
Portsmouth Notre Dame girls basketball player Ava Hassel received a scholarship offer from Wheeling University. … Spring Valley offensive linemen Bryce Biggs and Wyatt Milum visited West Virginia University. His teammate, running back Luke Christopher, received offers from Marietta College and the University of Charleston, while fellow Timberwolf Zane Porter was offered by Hiram College and the University of Charleston. …
Fairland running back Michael Stitt visited Ohio Northern University. … Wheelersburg wide receiver Hunter Ruby picked up an offer from Wilmington College. … Hurricane running back Christian Hill was offered by the University of Charleston. … South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton received an offer from the University of Oregon. …
Ashland running back Keontae Pittman earned an offer from the University of Akron. His teammate, offensive lineman Gary Dean Swiney, committed to the University of Louisville. ... Russell offensive lineman Blake Stump committed to Georgetown College.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Several area high school basketball players scored their 1,000th career points last week. The list includes, Kaeli Ross of Russell, Gracie Crisp of Fairview, Austin Dearing of Hurricane, Austin Webb of South Point, Kyle Sexton of New Boston, Morgan Bentley of Vinton County, Kensley Feltner of Lawrence County, and Andrew Shull of Chapmanville and Zach Roach of Ironton St. Joe. ...
Chesapeake girls basketball standout Maddie Ward pulled down her 500th career rebounds on Thursday. … Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker and Ironton defensive tackle Junior Jones were selected to play in the Ohio North-South Classic. … Former Russell High School and Marshall University standout Nate McPeek is the interim head football coach at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky. …
The Ashland vs. Boyd County girls basketball game scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Feb. 11. … Tug Valley’s loss to Mingo Central in boys basketball Thursday was its first at home to another in-county team since a 60-58 setback to Matewan on Feb. 17, 2009. … Former Boyd County girls basketball star Charity Shears, now at West Virginia State University, leads NCAA Division II in 3-pointers at 4.63 per game. …
Jaelyn Warnock became Portsmouth Clay’s girls basketball single-season rebound leader Thursday, grabbing her 244th in a 63-44 victory over Symmes Valley. Warnock broke the record of 242 set by her sister Jensen in 2016.