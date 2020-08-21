ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Quad injuries are feared by every volleyball player, but quad matches are victims of COVID-19.
Buried in the elation of the Ohio Department of Health’s order Wednesday allowing fall high school sports to move forward was a stipulation for volleyball restricting teams to one-on-one matches.
While the same two teams may play one another multiple times in a 24-hour period, a third team may not participate.
Volleyball teams often play tri- and quad-matches.
The pandemic has altered that, as teams will see during the Ohio Valley Conference preview Saturday at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.
The gym will feature two competing teams at a time and will be cleared after each match.
Benches are made up of chairs staggered six feet apart.
Sanitizer for hands and volleyballs will be plentiful and everyone except players will be required to wear masks.
At 1 p.m., Chesapeake plays South Point, followed at 2:30 p.m. by Rock Hill vs. Gallia Academy.
At 4 p.m, Coal Grove takes on Ironton. At 5:30 p.m., Fairland plays Portsmouth. Each player is allotted four tickets.
“Fans will be limited in all matches,” Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said. “We’re following the guidelines and doing everything we can to ensure the safety of everyone.”
Fairland conducted a trial run for the preview last week when it entertained River Valley for a scrimmage without fans.
Gorby said he was pleased with how well the teams handled modifications.
The two-team rule could make postseason tournaments interesting.
Schools serving as host for sectional, district and regional tournaments could opt to follow the OVC Preview setup, or could choose to allow the higher-seeded teams to serve as host throughout the tournament, playing in multiple facilities.