LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jake Biggs asked his team for one more run after Boyd County took a 1-0 lead over Danville through three innings Thursday morning.
The Lions did one better by adding a pair of runs in the next frame.
“After we scored the one run, I told (my team), give me one more and we would be good,” Biggs said.
Turned out the Lions were already good as Biggs tossed a one-hit shutout as Boyd County defeated the Region 12 champions 3-0 in the opening round of the state tournament at Kentucky Proud Park.
Biggs had to tiptoe out of a jam in the first inning after walking the leadoff man to start the contest and surrendered what would be his only hit of the game on a two-out triple. But the Pikeville commit kept the Admirals' potent offensive attack at bay by striking out 11, including fanning the side in the second.
“About the second inning he got dialed in,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said of Biggs. “He wasn’t sharp the first inning and he wasn’t fresh the whole game. He kind of battled a little bit and he was gritty and battled through some things.”
Biggs' defense helped with that. The leadoff man to reach to open the game never made it to second when he was caught stealing by Lions catcher Brogan Jones, who fired a strike to Josh Kelley covering second for the first out in the contest.
“It was right on the money,” Conley said of the throw. “Kelley did a great job and the kid is only an eighth grader. He’s not scared of anything. You throw him out there and he stays (for the throw), takes contact and catches the ball all in one motion. It was a big, big play.”
Biggs said it set the tone early in the contest.
“When Brogan threw that runner out, it was a big momentum shift because I walked the leadoff batter,” Biggs said. “I was a little amped. We needed that one big play and that was it.”
Biggs had to wiggle out of a jam in the fourth after a two-out error allowed a man to reach, which was followed by a hit by pitch. But Biggs induced a fly out to center to end the frame and maintain a 1-0 lead.
That’s when Boyd County’s offense put more pressure on Danville starting pitcher Brady Baxter than the Marshall commit could withstand. Alex Martin opened the inning with a double and scored on a Michael Potter two-out single, bringing Lions leadoff hitter Brad Newsome to the plate.
Newsome chopped a ball to the right side that pulled the Admirals' first baseman from the bag and a head-first slide beat the flip to the covering Baxter. That play, however, was only the start of the Boyd County pressure as Jacob Vanover never broke stride after touching third and scored from second for a 3-0 Lions lead.
“We talked about that before the game and we felt like we had some things there if it happened,” Conley said. “We knew if we had a play like that at first, we were going to send the guy from second. If you make the third out there, you ran for no reason, but if you are able to sneak one in there, it’s pretty big.”
Conley added: “It gave (Biggs) a little bit of breathing room and he knew he had some room to work with there. We made some outs on the bases. We should’ve had more runs than we did, but I think three was good with him.”
Boyd County had a pair of runners get picked off at third and Kelley was erased at the plate after Conley saw the second baseman holding the ball in shallow right field and he elected to roll the dice in hopes of stealing another run.
“I’m trying to teach these kids to be aggressive on the bases,” Conley said. “That way they always know, I’ve got to run hard because coach may send me. We would rather say whoa than giddy-up.”
Danville’s best chance of a rally came with the top of their order coming back through to open the sixth, but Biggs was simply too strong for an offensive that was ranked at the top in the state as he retired the side on only 11 pitches.
“When they got back to the top of the order, I was a little nervous,” Biggs laughed. “Once I got that first out, I was good. I started off the regional championship in the seventh inning with two straight balls and I did it again today. I just had to fight back and it worked out for me.”
Boyd County’s win over Danville marked the Lions' first win in the state tournament since defeating Corbin 13-2 in 2005.
“It’s huge for the program and the kids have worked really hard for it,” Conley said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Biggs concurred.
“It’s huge because we haven’t been there in a while,” he said. “It just feels good to bring Boyd County Baseball back to where it used to be.”
DANVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
BOYD CO. 001 200 X — 3 9 1
Baxter and Smothers (5) and Morse; Biggs and Jones. W—Biggs. L—Baxter. 2B—Biggs (BC), Martin (BC), Preston (BC).