MAN — Depending on how the WVSSAC's upcoming realignment goes this could be Man High School's last year as a Double-A school.
After a long successful run as a Single-A school from 2004-15, including seven playoff berths and a trip to the Wheeling Super Six in 2009, Man had mixed success as a Class AA school, going 5-5, 1-9 and 6-4 last year.Following its third straight Class A state playoff appearance in 2015, Man was moved up in classification the following year. In fact, Man was the only school in the state to be placed up a class from Single-A to Double-A.
The Hillbillies hope to make its possible last year as a Class AA count this fall and improve on last year's 6-4 showing which was the best mark in the county.
"That's our intentions," said Man 18th-year head coach Harvey Arms said of improving on last year's record. "We're going to go out and get better every practice and every game. Every day we get off the field we want to be better than when we came on. We feel like we've got a lot of opportunties this year. We have some experienced players and we have some linemen who have played. We have some skilled postion people who have played a lot. We have to improve on cutting down on our penalties and turnovers."
To lead the offense, Man turns to senior and third-year starter Caleb Milton.
"We have Caleb back. He played some as a freshman and had to come in and play part of the season as a sophomore," Arms said. "He was our full time starter last year, so he's a senior that's played a lot of quarterback. We have to count on him to go out there on the field and be a leader. We have to cut down on turnovers and we're going to look to him to do that."
Sophomore Jeremiah Harless is the Hillbillies' likely backup QB.
"He played for us some last year and he's a good athletic kid," Arms said. "He's a tall kid and if need be, we feel like he's ready to play."
Sophomore Koby Woodall is Man's third-stringer.
"We're looking for him to improve every day," Arms said.
Man has six returning players in its backfield.
Last year, the Billies used a running backs by committee system and this fall Man is looking to do the same.
Arms said many of Man's running backs can also play wide receiver depending on the situation and formation.
"We feel like we've got good opportunities to move guys around and work by committee," Arms said. "When you have a lot of kids that can play you've got to try to get them into the game. You don't want them sitting on the sideline when they have good talent. We'll try to move them in and out and try to keep them fresh and still move the ball."
Brothers Zach Frye, a senior and Cameron Frye, a junior return to Man's deep backfield.
"Both of them carried the ball a lot for us last year," Arms said.
Dylan Morris, a senior, and junior Nick Plumley are also back.
"Both played fullback for us last year," Arms said.
Senior Quentin Moody can play either running back or receiver and with speed is a dangerous player to take it to the house.
Senior Brock Muncy, also a top defender at linebacker on defense, also could see plenty of carries.
"Both of those guys can play either running back or receiver," Arms said.
Josh Moody and Chris Isaacs, another freshman, also figure into Man's plans at wideout.
Josh Moody, Quentin's younger brother, had a big year at Man Middle School last season playing for legendary coach Tootie Carter, the former Man High School football coach from 1969-98.
"He's a good running back and good receiver," Arms said of the younger Moody.
Senior Sam Milton, Caleb's twin brother, had a big year at receiver for the Billies last season and hopes to be Man's top target again this fall.
"Sam was our top receiver last year," Arms said.
Muncy was a Class AA Special Honorable Mention All-State selection from a year ago. Sam Milton was named Honorable Mention All-State last year.
"Any of our backs we can also move out to receiver if we needed to," Arms said. "We have some good athletes."
Up on the offensive line, Man returns senior tackle Blake Griffin.
"He's been a three-year starter," Arms said.
Junior Evan Mullins, returns as a starter at guard.
Kenny Greene, a junior center, started some last year and is also back.
Corey Lambert, a junior, is another starter on the offensive line.
The Billies also have junior Colton Frye, yet another returning starter.
"Frye started for us at guard last year," Arms said. "This year, he's probably going to move to tackle."
Senior Gavin Harvey is out for the team after taking last year off. He could also see some time on the O-line.
"He didn't play last year but played for us in the ninth and 10th grades," Arms said of Harvey.
Hunter Maynard, Hunter Grimmett, Jared Adkins and Carson Poe are newcomers to the offensive front and give Man much needed depth.
"We have a couple of good new players too that could see some time on the offensive line in Hunter Maynard and Hunter Grimmett," Arms said. "We have a pretty good group of offensive linemen too."
On the defensive line, Man has some specialists, including senior Zander Mullins, Morris and Plumley. Several of the offensive linemen could also play Iron Man and switch to the other side of the ball when needed.
At linebacker, Man has a couple of dandies in Muncy and Erick Grimmett, who both garnered All-State recognition last season.
Quinten Moody is also being moved from the defensive secondary to linebacker.
"We're moving Moody to linebacker and we'll see how that works. So far, it's lookiing pretty good," Arms said.
In the defensive backfield, Harless, Zach Frye, Cameron Frye, Sam Milton, Josh Moody and Jaden Moody, another one of the Moody brothers, are all expected to see action.
"We have some good options in the secondary," Arms said.
Caleb Milton could also see spot duty as a safety if needed.
"We can put Caleb Milton back there too but we'd rather not put our quarterback on defense," Arms said. "But if we needed to we could."
In the special teams, Coach Arms said those positions were up for grabs heading into the August camp.
Caleb Milton, Sam Milton and Grimmett were tabbed as punters.
Zach Frye, Sam Milton and Johnny Page are the Man kickers.
"We are still in flux there," Arms said. "Both of the Milton brothers punt well, so does Zach Frye. Johnny Page, a junior, who is in his first time out for the team, also punts well as well as Erick Grimmett. Zach, Sam and Johnny also kick pretty well off the tee. Right now, it's just a matter of who is going to win those positions."
As always, Man plays a difficult schedule as a non-conference affiliated Class AA team.
Man has added Class AAA Greenbrier East to its schedule this season, replacing Keyser.
The Billies also play Point Pleasant, a 2A state powerhouse.
Man has just four home games, however, and six away.
The Billies host county rival Logan in the season opener on August 30, then later host River View, Lincoln County and Wyoming East. Man must travel to both Point Pleasant and Greenbrier East.
"It's been a tough schedule for us forever and I'm sure that it will continue to be," Arms said. "As I've said many times we just have to play who we can play. It's not easy to find games. This year we are four home and six away because we had to take what we can get. We'll just have to go out and compete and play as hard as we can."
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 30: Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: River View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: OPEN DATE
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
The Harvey Arms File
Career coaching record at Man:
2018: 6-4
2017: 1-9
2016: 5-5
2015: 8-3 (Lost Tug Valley 38-28 in Class A playoffs)
2014: 6-5 (Lost Tug Valley 16-12 in Class A playoffs)
2013: 9-2 (Lost to Bishop Donahue 21-16 in Class A playoffs)
2012: 2-8
2011: 2-8
2010: 4-6
2009: 12-2 (Beat Parkersburg Catholic 25-20, Beat Fayetteville 37-26, Beat Richwood 27-20 in Class A playoffs, Lost to Weirton Madonna 27-7 in Class A state finals)
2008: 8-4 (Beat Mount Hope 27-7, Lost to Williamstown 21-16 in Class A playoffs)
2007: 2-8
2006: 5-5
2005: 8-4 (Beat Hamlin 14-0, Lost to Williamstown 26-12 in Class A playoffs)
2004: 6-5 (Lost to Weirton Madonna 47-0 in Class A playoffs)
2003: 5-5
2002: 4-6
TOTAL: 93-89, 17 years, 5-7 in the playoffs
2019 Man High School Roster
No. Name HT. WT. POS. G.
1 Sam Milton 5'11 176 E-DB 12
2 Jeremiah Harless 6'3 160 QB-DB 10
3 Colby Woodall 5'6 142 QB-DB 10
6 Johnny Paige 5'9 154 RB-LB 11
12 Jayden Moody 5'11 135 E-DB 9
15 Caleb Milton 5'11 172 QB-DB 12
20 Nick Plumley 5'10 208 RB-DL 11
21 Cameron Frye 5'9 190 RB-DB 11
23 Jimmy Greene 5'8 137 E-DB 9
25 Zack Frye 5'10 180 RB-DB 12
28 Josh Moody 5'9 156 RB-DB 9
30 Brock Muncy 5'11 187 E-LB 12
31 Chris Isaacs 6'1 151 E-LB 9
33 Erick Grimmett 5'11 220 RB-LB 11
40 Dylan Morris 5'9 238 RB-DL 12
50 Evan Mullins 5'10 228 OL-DL 11
51 Daniel Stafford 5'8 149 OL-DL 10
52 Wyatt Frye 5'7 238 OL-DL 9
54 Gavin Harvey 5'10 189 OL-DL 12
55 Kenny Greene 6' 188 OL-DL 11
58 Josh Lambert 6' 200 OL-DL 11
60 Colton Frye 6' 293 OL-DL 11
62 Hunter Grimmett 6'2 175 OL-DL 10
66 Hunter Maynard 5'9 268 OL-DL 9
67 Jared Adkins 5'11 221 OL-DL 9
75 Kaden Dickerson 5'6 210 OL-DL 9
76 Brody Griffin 6' 340 OL-DL 11
77 Blake Griffin 5'11 315 OL-DL 12
84 Quentin Moody 6'2 193 E-LB 12
Head Coach: Harvey Arms Principal: Patricia English
Asst. Coach: Donald Motley Athletic Director: Billy Dickerson
Asst. Coach: Nathaniel Smith Video: Bub Tackett
Asst. Coach: Nick Booth Equipment: James Short
Asst. Coach: Fletcher Kinder Stats: Bill Lusk
Trainer: Trina Bateman