HUNTINGTON — The Miami Marlins called up former Marshall University outfielder Corey Bird on Wednesday.
Christina de Nicola of MLB.com and David Wilson of the Miami Herald reported Bird was promoted and with the Marlins in Baltimore on Wednesday. To make room on the roster, first baseman Garrett Cooper was placed on the 60-day injured list.
Bird starred at Marshall from 2014 through 2016, hitting one home run, driving in 56 runs and batting .300 with 58 stolen bases. The Marlins selected Bird in the seventh round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.
In five minor league seasons, Bird has hit five home runs, driven in 96 and batted .249, with a .318 on base percentage and .307 slugging percentage. He has stolen 66 bases in 92 attempts. Bird made just five errors in 276 games.
This year at Triple-A Jacksonville, Bird experienced a breakout season. He hit six homers, drove in 21 and batted .270, slugging .444 and reaching base at a .362 pace. He stole 12 bases in 13 attempts.
Bird actually found out about his call-up on Tuesday evening, but told his family not to post anything on social media until he officially signed a contract with the Marlins and was added to the roster on Wednesday. He will be wearing No. 51 for the Marlins and was in the dugout Wednesday night for the game in Baltimore.
“We’re totally excited for him,” said Lisa Bird, his mother. “He’s worked his whole life for this from the time he was in Little League and travel ball and high school and college. He’s really worked hard and put his heart and soul into everything he does for baseball.
“He’s very excited and very grateful and we’re proud of him. He’s got a big fan base, a lot of people cheering him on from the Elk River and West Virginia and … he’s made a lot of friends in the Jacksonville organization. I really think he’s where he’s supposed to be right now.”
Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O’Malley tweeted congratulations to Bird.
“So excited for WV native Corey Bird,” O’Malley tweeted. “Former @HerdBaseball getting called up to the big leagues for @Marlins. You’ll do great things. We are so happy for you!”
Bird, 25, is a native of Elkview, West Virginia, and played at Herbert Hoover High School.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.