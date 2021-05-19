HUNTINGTON -- Braden Shepherd celebrated his birthday with five innings of shutout pitching to lead Huntington High (16-5) to a 9-0 victory over Spring Valley (7-15) Tuesday night in high school baseball at Cook-Holbrook Field.
Shepherd struck out five and walked none.
Justin Legg went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Carter Williams drove in two runs.
CABELL MIDLAND 12, ASHLAND 0: The Knights (15-4) won their eighth straight as Austin Holley and Cory Sweeney each hit a home run and drove in four against the host Tomcats (10-16).
Clay Holmes went 3 for 4, as did Holley. Curtis Ball was 2 for 2. Sweeney and Carson Wilson each went 2 for 4. Logan Lingenfelter earned the win.
CABELL MIDLAND 230 52 -- 12 13 1
ASHLAND 000 00 -- 0 2 2
Lingenfelter, Shouldis (3), Holmes (5) and Ball, Farrar (5); Jividen, Brewer (3), Johnson (5) and catcher.
Hitting: (CM) Holmes 3-4, Holley 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Sweeney 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Wilson 2-4, Ball 2-2.
SYMMES VALLEY 8, TRIMBLE 1: Caden Brammer struck out 13 to lead the Vikings (16-5) past the Tomcats in a Division IV sectional championship game in Aid, Ohio.
Brammer allowed just three hits and went 2 for 3 in helping Symmes Valley move on to the district semifinals at home vs. Eastern-Meigs at noon Saturday. Tanner McComas was 2 for 2. Tabor Lackey went 2 for 3 for Trimble.
TRIMBLE 001 000 0 -- 1 3 3
SYMMES VALLEY 301 022 x -- 8 8 2
Guffey, Downs (3) and Lackey; Brammer and Strow.
Hitting: (T) Lackey 2-3; (SV) Brammer 2-3, Webb 2B, Niece 2B, McComas 2-2.
HURRICANE 7, ST. ALBANS 2: The Redskins (18-1) won their 17th consecutive game as Ismael Borrero pitched a complete game. Joel Gardner drove in two runs. Brogan Brown and Caden Johnson each had two hits.
WHEELERSBURG 13, GREENUP COUNTY 2: Chase Conley drove in three runs to lead the Pirates (19-7) past the Musketeers (15-14) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Case Dyer and Eric Green each smacked three hits for Wheelersburg.
TRIMBLE 14, GREEN 4: The Tomcats (9-14) scored in every inning to defeat the Bobcats (3-18) in a Division IV sectional tournament game in Glouster, Ohio. Blake Guffey earned the win.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 12, WATERFORD 8: Savannah Mart went 2 for 3, hit a two-run home run and was the winning pitcher as the Vikings dumped the Wildcats in a Division IV district semifinal in Aid, Ohio.
Symmes Valley advances to the district championship game against Peebles at 2 p.m. Saturday at the university of Rio Grande.
Desiree Simpson went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBI for the Vikings. Kylee Thompson was 3 for 5 and drove in three. Emily Estep had two RBI. For Waterford, Taylor Schweikert and Josey Elliott homered.
WATERFORD 020 200 4 -- 8 8 3
SYMMES VALLEY 037 020 x -- 12 11 4
Carney, Wagner (3) and Elliott; Mart and Carpenter.
Hitting: (W) Schweikert HR, Elliott HR, Taylor 2B; (SV) Mart 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Simpson 3-5 2B 3B 2 RBI, Thompson 3-5 3 RBI, Estep 2B 2 RBI.
IRONTON ST. JOE 4, PND 1: The host Flyers (15-6) scored three runs in the sixth inning to beat Portsmouth Notre Dame in a Division IV sectional tournament final.
Jackson Rowe struck out four and threw a complete game to earn the win. He also went 2 for 4. Elijah Rowe was 2 for 3. Alex Cassidy went 2 for 3 for the Titans.
Ironton St. Joe advances to the district semifinals at noon Saturday at Lucasville Valley.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 010 000 0 -- 1 5 2
IRONTON ST. JOE 100 003 x -- 4 8 2
Nichols and Kammer; J. Rowe and M. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (PND) Cassidy 2-3; (ISJ) E. Rowe 2-3, J. Rowe 2-4.
WAHAMA WINS TWO: The White Falcons overcame their first deficit of the season to defeat Ripley 4-3 in Mason, West Virginia.
Emma Gibbs' walk-off single in the eighth inning gave Wahama (12-0) the victory. Lauren Noble's home run gave the White Falcons an early 2-0 lead, but the Vikings (14-3) rallied to lead 3-2. Bailee Bumgarner's RBI single tied it in the sixth. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher. Bumgarner went 3 for 4 and Noble 2 for 3. Lieving had two hits. Cassidy Cummings went 2 for 3 for the Vikings.
Lieving won again at the White Falcons beat Ritchie County 5-0. Gibbs and Noble each were 2 for 4.
POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: Parkersburg South scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the visiting Big Blacks. Kara Snyder smashed a three-run walk-off homer to win it. Taylor Lamp had two hits and two RBI for Parkersburg South. Tayah Fetty went 5 for 5 with two home runs and seven RBI for Point Pleasant. Haley Keefer and Kylie Price each had two hits Rylee Cochoran drove in two.
The Big Blacks bounced back with a 3-1 win over Winfield as Keefer hit a three-run homer. Elyssa Medley homered for the Generals.
SOUTH CHARLESTON HALTED: South Charleston's baseball and softball programs' season has been stopped because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. All games are postponed or canceled until at least May 28.