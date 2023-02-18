The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH CHARLESTON – George Washington’s girls and South Charleston’s boys each placed third at Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Night of Champions event on Saturday.

The Patriots defeated Huntington 50-36 in the girls consolation game at the South Charleston Community Center, followed by the Black Eagles claiming third place in the boys standings with a 61-45 win over St. Albans.

