SOUTH CHARLESTON – George Washington’s girls and South Charleston’s boys each placed third at Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Night of Champions event on Saturday.
The Patriots defeated Huntington 50-36 in the girls consolation game at the South Charleston Community Center, followed by the Black Eagles claiming third place in the boys standings with a 61-45 win over St. Albans.
Both winning teams used fast starts to secure the wins and each avenged losses to their respective opponents from earlier in the season.
GW's girls (14-7) used a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter but had to hold off a rally by Huntington (12-9) in the second period.
The Highlanders trailed 13-6 after the first eight minutes but appeared to steal momentum on Jada Turner’s 3-pointer with 1:05 to play in the first half that gave Huntington an 18-17 advantage.
Zaniah Zellous, though, answered with two in the paint to give the Patriots a 19-18 lead at halftime. Zellous led GW with 15 points and 11 rebounds to help the Patriots take control in the third quarter.
After it scored just three field goals in the second quarter, GW made 7 of 12 shots from the floor while its defense limited Huntington to nine points in the third period.
“Coming into this game we told them, which we didn’t see in the first game, we wanted to see energy,” Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster said. “Tonight, we had a better sense of urgency.”
As Zellous took control of the game in the paint, Huntington was forced to settle for perimeter and 3-point attempts but couldn’t get the shots to fall.
The Patriots held a 37-27 lead at the end of the third quarter and built on that advantage in the fourth period.
The Highlanders, which defeated GW 52-31 in Huntington on Jan. 11, were led by Ella Giles, who finished with 15 points.
That contest was followed by the boys consolation in which South Charleston never trailed.
The host Black Eagles (14-6) stormed to a 9-0 lead through 3:31 of the first quarter and never looked back in their win over St. Albans.
SC had 14 points in the first half from Peyton Brown for a 31-9 halftime lead over the Red Dragons (11-10).
Josh Daniels, coach of the Black Eagles, said this matchup played very similar to his team’s first contest with St. Albans, a 78-70 win by the Red Dragons on Feb. 3, also at South Charleston.
In that game, SC had a 17-point third-quarter advantage but lost that lead to turnovers and missed shots.
That didn’t happen this time.
“I thought we did a much better job of being of being patient offensively,” Daniels said.
Despite Brown’s impressive first half, Bryson Smith finished as the game’s top scorer with 17 points.
