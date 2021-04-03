HUNTINGTON — South Charleston’s best weapon at times appeared to be shoot the basketball, get the rebound and score.
The Black Eagles thrived by the pattern Saturday as they grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and made them count as they held off Spring Valley 62-57 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference boys game at Spring Valley.
“We’ve played that way all year,” South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said. “We struggle from the perimeter shooting.”
Freshman guard Wayne Harris led the Black Eagles (9-4) with 18 points. The 5-foot-9 jitterbug controlled the ball out front, hit from the outside, dished to open teammates on drives to the basket and converted key free throws down the stretch.
“He doesn’t play like a freshman,” Daniel said. “He can do so much.”
South Charleston’s size paid off as D.J. Johnson added 16 points and Christian Goebel and Caden Faucett contributed 11 each. Johnson is 6-7, Goebel 6-2 and Faucett 6-1.
South Charleston also used a big third quarter to go from a 28-27 deficit at the break to a 42-34 lead entering the final period. It’s the second game the Timberwolves have led at the break, then let the opponent get the upper hand in period three.
“Did same thing at (Cabell) Midland,” Timberwolves coach Cory Maynard said. “Obviously it’s something we’ve got to get figured out.”
Then there’s the disparity on the boards.
“They killed us — it was murder on the boards,” Maynard said. “I know they’re bigger. They’re obviously long and strong. We’ve got to do a better job of fundamentals, boxing out.”
Corbin Page, 6-5 big man for the Timberwolves, led the offense with 18 points. Ben Turner added 13 and Dalton Fouch 10.
The Timberwolves are back in action Monday at George Washington.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 17 10 15 20 — 62: Harris 18, Faucett 11, Dean 4, Johnson 16, Monday 2, Goebel 11.
SPRING VALLEY 13 15 6 23 — 57: Maynard 7, Turner 13, Fouch 10, Caldwell 7, Fortner 2, Page 18.
Girls
South Charleston used an 11-0 run in the third period to break open a tight game and defeat Spring Valley 57-45 in girls MSAC play and a sweep of the twin bill.
The Timberwolves capitalized on a 9-0 surge to go from down 19-10 to even at 19-19. The Lady Black Eagles got the last basket of the half to lead at intermission, then scored 11 straight points to start the third period to take charge.
Pressure defense by South Charleston also caused problems for Spring Valley during that stretch.
“The kids want to put pressure on the ball,” South Charleston coach Gary Greene said. “They’re athletic enough to do it.”
Maliha Witten led the winners with 20 points. Genevieve Potter contributed 11.
The Black Eagles helped themselves at the foul line, making 16 of 18 attempts.
“We work on that every day,” Green said. “The offense isn’t exactly what we want at times. We take what we can get. We’ve overcome a lot. We’re starting to feel better about ourselves. We get good stuff from kids off the bench.”
Sydney Meredith led Spring Valley with 17 points. Caroline Asbury added 11 along with 16 rebounds and five assists. Haleigh Crum led in assists with seven.
Spring Valley’s next game is Monday at Parkersburg.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 6 13 19 19 — 57: Booker 9, Witten 20, Britt 4, Potter 11, Leggett 6, Terry 7.
SPRING VALLEY 15 6 12 12 — 45: Spry 5, Asbury 2, Riggs 2, Crum 8, Meredith 17, Asbury 11.