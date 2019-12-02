HUNTINGTON — Dudley Blackwell has goals for his post-collegiate career.
The Huntington Prep small forward wants to be in sports management, a field he will major in at Iowa State where the Miami native will go following his final year in Huntington.
Before that he wants to lead the Fighting Irish to the top of the nation’s best, nationally-ranked high schools.
“I’m just trying to focus on my senior year,” said Blackwell, a second-year Huntington Prep player originally from Miami. “I just want to get to nationals and win a GEICO championship.”
That championship is awarded to the winner of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Tournament in New York City which features the top-ranked high school teams in the nation. Huntington Prep has played in the tournament before along with Oak Hill Academy from Virginia.
After that it will be off to Ames, where he is one of four incoming freshmen who signed with Iowa State during the early signing period in November. Along with Xavier Foster, a 7-foot center who is the top recruit for the Cyclones, Blackwell will be joined by Jaden Walker and Darlinstone Dubar in a class that is ranked in the top 15 according to 247sports.com and ESPN.com.
Blackwell and Foster both made ESPN’s Top 100 list with Foster coming in at No. 59 and Blackwell at No. 91.
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said in a statement released by the school, “Dudley is another guy we were on for a long time. Dudley has great size and is another guy with great verstility and great length. He can play multiple positions for us at the forward spot.”
Playing at a Big 12 conference school will give WVU fans opportunities to see him as he is one of three Huntington Prep Academy seniors that will continue their careers in that conference. The others are Zach Loveday who will play at Baylor and Isaiah Cottrell who is playing for the Mountaineers.
Blackwell said he has enjoyed his stay in Huntington.
“Huntington is very nice and very welcoming,” Blackwell said. “It’s a good town, everyone is united here and supportive too. I like it here.”
According to Huntington Prep coach Arkell Bruce, Dudley, who has a 7-foot-1 inch wing span has a “high IQ of the game.”
“We’re trying to get him to be more aggressive,” Bruce said. “We want him to be more tenacious on defense. Being a consistent shooter he has a chance to be a good shooter and an elite defender.”
Blackwell’s future off the court is bright but his on-court career is just beginning.