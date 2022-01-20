SOUTH CHARLESTON 73, HURRICANE 55: Mondrell Dean scored 12 points and Christian Goeble and Wayne Harris had 10 each as the Black Eagles (7-2) topped the visiting Redskins (4-8).
Nas’Jaih Jones led Hurricane with 20 points. Peyton Taylor scored 14 and Gabe Benytil 10.
WHEELERSBURG 60, SOUTH WEBSTER 48: The host Pirates never trailed in a triumph over the Jeeps. Eli Swords scored 19 as Wheelersburg (6-7 overall, 3-6 Southern Ohio Conference) broke a five-game losing streak. Cooper McKenzie scored 13 and Jackson Schwamburger 10. Trae Zimmerman paced South Webster (7-4, 4-4) with 15 points. Cam Carpenter scored 13.
Girls basketball
ROCK HILL 56, CHESAPEAKE 35: Hadyn Bailey scored 15 points to help the Redwomen (13-3) defeat the host Panthers (4-9) on Norm Persin Court.
Wrestling
POINT PLEASANT WINS: The Big Blacks won the Braxton County Invitational in Sutton, West Virginia. Connor Blessing, Gunner Andrick, Andrew Schoon, Derek Raike, Josh Woyan and Colby Price won individual titles for Point Pleasant. Raike was named most outstanding wrestler. Point Pleasant finished with 298 points. Herbert Hoover was second in the 13-team event with 208.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Games postponed Thursday with no makeup date determined include: Huntington at Cabell Midland girls; South Point at Ironton girls; Fairview at Boyd County girls; Greenup County at Lewis County girls; Symmes Valley at Western-Pike girls; Fairview at East Carter boys; and Logan at Lincoln County boys. Also, Ironton St. Joe at South Webster boys on Saturday was postponed with no makeup date.
Games postponed with makeup dates include: Coal Grove at Chesapeake girls, to Jan. 29; Ironton St. Joe at Green girls, to Feb. 2; and Raceland at Rose Hill Christian girls, to Feb. 17. Also, Russell’s boys game at Lewis County Saturday has been changed to Jan. 27.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by emailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
