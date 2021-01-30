CHESAPEAKE, Ohio – Levi Blankenship and Ben Bragg did all they could to get the game to overtime, then kept up their timely efforts in the extra session to lead Chesapeake past Rock Hill, 72-64, in Ohio Valley Conference high school basketball action Saturday afternoon at Norm Persin Court.
The Redmen appeared to be in position to pull a stunner as they led 55-50 with 2:46 left in the game. At that point, they had scored eight straight points and held the Panthers scoreless.
Blankenship ended the drought with a three-point play with 2:35 to go and it started the Panthers, who used a press and pressure defense to their advantage, on the comeback trail with a slight pause. Rock Hill got the next two baskets for a 59-53 lead with just more than one minute to play.
Blankenship then scored, followed by Bragg and Blankenship then got the tying score on a layup off a steal of an inbounds pass with 26 seconds to play. There was no more scoring in regulation, meaning a 4-minute overtime was needed.
Chesapeake scored the first seven points in overtime. Blankenship made four free throws after drawing two fouls on drives to the basket and Bragg converted one and a basket for a 66-59 lead. After Brayden Adams made a 3-pointer for the Redmen, Jacob Lemley and Bragg netted a basket each to stretch the margin to 70-62 with 1:02 and virtually seal the outcome. Adams and Lemley traded baskets down the stretch to set the score and make the small Chesapeake crowd (attendance limited due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent protocols) happy.
“We got a couple of easy buckets and took care of the ball,” Panthers coach Ryan Davis said about the overtime. “It’s good to see people step up.”
Blankenship led the attack with 24 points and Lemley finished with a career-high 17, 13 in the first half. Bragg followed with 13 and Caleb Schneider 12.
Jacob Schwab topped the Redmen with 15 points. Adams netted 14, Owen Hankins 12 and Brayden Malone 10.
Rock Hill used an 8-0 run to take the 55-50 lead. Schwab made two free throws, Adams had a basket (but missed the foul shot), Hankins drained a trey and Malone had a basket as the Redmen bench and cheering section got quite excited.
“They try to speed you up,” Davis said.
Lemley showed a good shooting touch early.
“He can shoot a spot-3,” Davis said. “After that he rushed a couple. On defense he did a good job with his play off the ball.”
In the first meeting between the two teams, the Panthers outscored Rock Hill 20-11 in the final period to get a 64-56 victory. Travis Grim had 11 points in that game, but he currently is sidelined. It’s not known when he’ll return. In that game, Blankenship had eight points and Bragg two.
Chesapeake (7-7, 4-6 OVC) is back in action Wednesday at league leader Fairland, which has been idle of late due to COVID-19 issues and quarantine. Rock Hill (0-10, 0-7) is off until Friday when it plays at Fairland.
ROCK HILL 15 11 19 14 5 – 64: Doddridge 9, Hankins 12, Murphy 2, Adams 14, Day 2, Malone 10, Schwab 15.
CHESAPEAKE 14 21 15 9 13 – 72: Schneider 12, Cox 6, Blankenship 24, Bragg 13, Lemley 17.