CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Levi Blankenship scored 16 points and Trent Dearth 15 to help Chesapeake defeat Rock Hill 76-52 in an Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday on Norm Persin Court.
Braden Stamper and Jacob Schwab scored 13 points apiece and Logan Hankins 10 for the Redmen.
ROCK HILL 8 13 13 18 — 52: Van Keuren3, Doddridge 1, L. Hankins 11, Miller 3, Stamper 13, O. Hankins 4, Malone 4, Schwab 13.
CHESAPEAKE 15 23 23 15 — 76: Grim 4, Cox 9, Blankenship 16, Caldwell 3, Jackson 7, Dearth 15, Cox 9, Taylor 8, Lemley 5.
FAIRLAND 60, COAL GROVE 45: Aiden Porter scored 22 points to lead the visiting Dragons (2-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) to a victory over the Hornets (0-2, 0-1).
Jacob Polcyn scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Fairland. Clayton Thomas scored 11 as the Dragons made 24 of 47 shots, 19 of 29 from 2-point range. Cory Borders led the Hornets with 17 points. Evan Gannon added 11.
FAIRLAND 15 14 16 15 — 60: Polcyn 13, Porter 22, Hunt 8, Thomas 11, Schmidt 6.
COAL GROVE 14 12 9 10 — 45: Kingery 2, Borders 17, Gannon 11, Smith 3, Hankins 6, Wheeler 2, Carey 4.
Monday games
COVENANT 71, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 65: Josh Roten scored 15 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Royals in Huntington.
D.J. Scarberry scored 16 points for Covenant (3-1). Gabe Roberts and Mackey Herbert scored 14 each and Nate Billstein added 12. Kenny Wilburn paced Rose Hill Christian (0-2) with 27 points. Steven Barker scored 14 and Chase Pennington 11.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 15 16 14 20 — 65: Wilburn 27, Barker 14, Pennington 11, Coleman 6, Salyers 6, Phelps 4.
COVENANT 19 20 18 14 — 71: Scarberry 16, J. Roten 15, Roberts 14, Mackey Herbert 14, Billstein 12.
Girls
SOUTH POINT 53, GALLIA ACADEMY 36: Emilee Carey and Emilee Whitt each scored 17 points to lead the Pointers to a triumph over the visiting Blue Angels.
Carey and Whitt scored all 21 of South Point’s points in the fourth quarter, combining to go 8 for 8 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Maddy Khounlavong scored 10 points for the Pointers (2-2 overall, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who forced Gallia Academy (0-4, 0-3) into 21 first-half turnovers. Alex Barnes led the Blue Angels with 15 points. Maddy Petro scored 13.
GALLIA ACADEMY 1 3 23 9 — 36: A. Barnes 15, Petro 13, Reed 6, Wilcoxen 2.
SOUTH POINT 7 13 12 21 — 53: Carey 17, Whitt 17, Khounlavong 10, Roach 6, Crawley 3.
COAL GROVE 68, ROCK HILL 44: Addi Dillow scored 23 points to lead the Hornets (4-0 overall, 3-0 OVC) to a win over the Redwomen (1-3, 0-3) in Pedro, Ohio. Ellie Holmes and Kaleigh Murphy each scored 12 points and Caitlin Dillon 11 for Coal Grove. Savannah Cade led Rock Hill with 12 points.
WAYNE 59, POINT PLEASANT 27: Ten Pioneers scored in a triumph over the home-standing Big Blacks. Alana Eves led Wayne with 13 points. Kierston Stroud and Jazmyn Tabor each scored 11. Tayah Fetty paced Point Pleasant with 12 points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 58, WESTERN-PIKE 54: The Flyers (3-1 overall, 2-1 Southern Ohio Conference) overcame an 11-1 deficit to defeat the Indians (1-4, 1-2) in overtime in Ironton.
Emma Whaley scored seven points in the extra period and a team-high 15 for the game. Faith Mahlmeister also scored 15 points and snared 13 rebounds. Bella Whaley chipped in 12. Alyssa Marhoover paced Western with 14 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 75, BELFRY 65: Lexie Carroll scored 38 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the Musketeers beat the Pirates.
Rachel Bush scored 10 for Greenup County.
ALEXANDER 64, RIVER VALLEY 33: Marlee Grinstead scored 22 points, Kara Meeks 16, and Erin Scurlock 10 as the Spartans (3-2 overall, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Raiders (2-4, 0-3) in Albany, Ohio. Payton Crabtree led River Valley with nine points.
VINTON COUNTY 81, MEIGS 40: Morgan Bentley scored 31 points and made six 3-pointers as the Vikings (5-0 overall, 3-0 TVC) routed the Marauders (2-2, 1-1) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Josie Ousley backed Bentley with 13 points. Cameron Zinn scored 12 and Tegan Bartoe 11. Mallory Hawley paced Meigs with 13 points and Bre Lilly added 10.
EASTERN-MEIGS 59, SOUTH GALLIA 42: The Eagles (1-3 overall, 1-2 TVC) raced to a 10-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Rebels (4-2, 1-2) in Reedsville, Ohio. Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 16 points. Jennifer Parker scored 12. Amaya Howell led South Gallia with 13 points. Jessica Rutt scored 11 points and made 10 steals.
CAPITAL 50, HURRICANE 43: The Cougars finished on a 7-2 run to beat the visiting Redskins.
Nataliya Sayles led Capital with 14 points. Stephanie Hudnall scored and Talayah Boxley had 11 points. Nadia Legros grabbed 15 rebounds for Hurricane (1-3).
WAHAMA 56, SOUTHERN 41: Hannah Rose scored 26 points and Emma Gibbs 15 as the White Falcons (2-0 overall, 2-0 TVC) beat the Tornadoes in Mason, West Virginia. Jordan Harwick and Kayle Evans led Southern (1-4, 0-3) with 14 points apiece.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 47, BUFFALO 35: Hannah Rahin scored 11 points and Sydney Bolles 10 as the Irish (1-1) beat the Bison (2-1) on the road. Abby Darnley led Buffalo with 15 points.