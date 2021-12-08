PEDRO, Ohio -- Chesapeake's Levi Blankenship scored his 1,000th career point in a 60-54 loss to Rock Hill.
Blankenship scored 25 points and helped the Panthers (1-1 overall, 0-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 29-22 halftime lead. The Redmen (3-0, 1-0) used a 22-10 third quarter run to take the lead and pull away.
Owen Hankins scored 25 points for Rock Hill. Brayden Adams scored 11 and Noah Doddridge 10. J.D. Daniels backed Blankenship with 12 points for Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE 15 14 10 15 -- 54: Blankenship 25, Maynard 3, Shockley 2, Daniels 12, Henderson 0, Oldaker 4, Bragg 8.
ROCK HILL 9 13 22 16 -- 60: Doddridge 10, Hankins 25, Adams 11, Day 0, Pancake 2, Malone 9, Smith 3.
SOUTH POINT 67, PORTSMOUTH 61: Caleb Schneider scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Pointers (3-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) came from behind to defeat the Trojans (2-1, 1-1) at the Trojan Coliseum. Xander Dornon scored 15 points and Jake Adams 12 points and Erikai Jackson 11 as South Point made 20 of 40 shots. Dariyonne Bryant led Portsmouth with 25 points.
PORTSMOUTH 17 15 11 18 -- 61: Lattimore 5, Spence 2, Pendleton 7, Sanderlin 6, Carr 8, Bryant 25, Berry 3.
SOUTH POINT 15 16 12 24 -- 67: Schneider 18, Adams 12, Jackson 11, Kazee 3, Pegram 4, Ermalovich 4, Dornon 15.
FAIRLAND 63, COAL GROVE 35: The Dragons outscored the Hornets 34-14 in the second half at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. Aiden Porter led Fairland (3-0 overall, 1-0 OVC). Chase Allen scored 11 points and J.D. Thacker 10. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove (1-3, 0-1) with 11 points.
"Being our first home game, first conference game, we were a little too jacked up," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. "We weren't very patient offensively and gave up some easy stuff defensively. Once we calmed down, we were all right. It was a matter of effort and focus."
COAL GROVE 8 13 2 12 -- 35: Jenkins 0, Simpson 0, Stuntebeck 0, Hankins 9, Davis 0, Mullins 2, Staton 4, Dillon 2, Johnson 11, Horn 0, Gipson 0, Kingrey 7.
FAIRLAND 14 15 13 21 -- 63: Davis 4, Porter 27, Taylor 2, Martin 0, Thacker 10, Marcum 0, Tooley 5, Allen 11, Lucas 0, Southard 0, Leep 0, Hunt 0, Buchanan 4.
IRONTON 54, GALLIA ACADEMY 51: Aaron Masters made a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to rally the Fighting Tigers (1-0 overall, 1-0 OVC) past the visiting Blue Devils (2-1, 0-1) at the Conley Center. Masters led Ironton with 21 points. Landen Wilson and Matt Sheridan each scored 10. Isaac Clary paced Gallia Academy, which led 35-26 at halftime, with 24 points. Zane Loveday scored 14.
GALLIA ACADEMY 14 21 8 8 -- 51: Franlin 9, Saunders 0, Fellure 2, Phillips 0, Call 2, Loveday 14, Clary 24.
IRONTON 16 10 19 9 -- 54: Wilson 10, Sheridan 10, Masters 21, Schreck 5, White 0, Perkins 6, Barnes 2, Vance 0.
ASHLAND 82, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 44: James Mayor scored 16 points and snatched 17 rebounds as the host Tomcats beat the Royals. Ricky Padron scored 20 points and snared 10 rebounds, Asher Adkins scored 17 points and Tristin Davis 13 for Ashland (3-1). Chase Pennington led Rose Hill Christian (0-3) with 23 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 11 10 15 8 -- 44: Rucker 2, L. Pennington 7, Blevins 8, C. Pennington 23, Wilburn 4, Daniel 0, Crawford 0, Boss 0.
ASHLAND 30 23 19 10 -- 82: Conway 6. A. Adkins 17, T. Davis 13, Padron 20, Thacker 4, Mayor 16, Williams 3, Jackson 3, C. Davis 0, Troxler 0.
BOYD COUNTY 83, FAIRVIEW 32: Clay Robertson scored 19 points to lead the Lions (3-0) by the Eagles (1-3) in Westwood, Kentucky. Griffin Taylor scored 14 points and Jacob Spurlock and Rheyce Deboard 11 each. Jaxon Manning paced Fairview with 11 points.
BATH COUNTY 54, RUSSELL 47: Tyler Buckhanon scored seven straight points as the Wildcats (2-1) pulled away for a victory over the Red Devils in the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Buckhanon and Zack Otis each scored 18 points for Bath County. Buckhanon also pulled down 10 rebounds. Brady bell led Russell with 17 points. Carson Patrick scored 13 points and Griffin Downs 10.
PND 71, SYMMES VALLEY 68: Cody Metzler hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Titans (2-2 overall, 2-0 SOC) by the Vikings (2-1, 1-1) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Jermaine Powell scored 20 points, Jonathan Strickland 19, Dominic Sparks 10 and Carson Sammons 10 for Portsmouth Notre Dame. Brayden Webb led Symmes Valley with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Dilen Caldwell scored 12 and Caden Brammer 10.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 21 21 16 13 -- 71: Sammons 10, Powell 20, Campbell 5, Seison 4, Strickland 19, Metzler 3, Sparks 10, Edgington 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 19 20 17 12 -- 68: Brammer 10, Et. Patterson 11, Caldwell 12, Webb 19, Best 6, El. Patterson 3, Justice 0, Walsh 7.
SOUTH WEBSTER 66, WHEELERSBURG 56: The Jeeps (3-0) held the Pirates (0-1) scoreless in the third quarter to overcome a 44-31 deficit in a Southern Ohio Conference triumph. Trae Zimmerman scored 26 points, Cam Carpenter 19 and Eli Roberts 12 for South Webster. Eli Swords led Wheelersburg with 27 points. Cooper McKenzie score 12 and Josh Clark 10.
NITRO 63, POINT PLEASANT 32: The host Wildcats outscored the Big Blacks 35-8 in the second half in the opener for both teams. Kolton Painter led Nitro with 19 points. Eric Chapman paced Point Pleasant with 16 points.
SOUTHERN 75, RIVER VALLEY 63: The Tornadoes (4-1) outscored the Raiders 14-2 in overtime to win in Bidwell, Ohio. Cade Anderson led Southern with 25 points. Lincoln Rose scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Cruz Brinager and Landen Hill each scored 11. Kade Alderman scored 23 points, Jance Lambert 15 and Mason Rhodes 11 for River Valley.
MEIGS 71, EASTERN-MEIGS 36: Braylon Harrison scored 18 points and Ethan Stewart 14 as the Marauders (2-2) beat the Eagles (0-4) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryce Newland led Eastern-Meigs with eight points.
Girls basketball
WAYNE 68, SCOTT 39: Four Pioneers scored in double figures as Wayne improved to 2-0 and dropped the Skyhawks to 0-2. Mikayla Stacy scored 14 points, Brooke Adkins 13 and Jasmine Tabor and Addie Adkins 12 each. Gracie Ferrell led Scott with 19 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 47, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 28: Rachel Bush scored 15 points and Kennedy Taylor pulled down 15 rebounds as the Musketeers (3-0) defeated the Irish (1-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
BOYD COUNTY 66, FAIRVIEW 20: Emilee Neese scored 16 points and Audrey Biggs 13 as the Lions (2-0) clobbered the host Eagles (1-3). Ashton Stidham led Fairview with nine points.
LUCASVILLE VALLEY 54, RACELAND 53: Haley Witt scored 14 points. Lexie Morrow scored 11 and McKenna Dunham 10 as the host Indians (2-3) edged the Rams (0-4). Naomi Maynard led Raceland with 35 points.
Wrestling
RIVER VALLEY WINS TOURNAMENT: The Raiders won the Brown Brothers Invitational at Jackson, scoring 287 points. Jackson was second with 213. Andrew Huck, Nathan Cradle, Justin Stump, Nathan Brown and Will Hash won individual championships for the Raiders.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.