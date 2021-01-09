CENTENARY, Ohio — Levi Blankenship scored 35 points to lead Chesapeake to a 76-68 overtime victory over Gallia Academy Friday night in boys high school basketball.
Devon Bellomy scored 12 points for the Panthers. Isaac Clary led the Blue Devils with 20 points.
Cooper Davis scored 17, Carson Call 12 and Npah Vanco 11.
CHESAPEAKE 14 7 12 15 10 18 — 76: Schneider 7, Grim 9, Cox 7, Blankenship 35, Maynard 6, Devon Bellomy 12.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 12 18 8 10 10 — 68: Cooper Davis 17, Franklin 2, Noah Vanco 11, Fellure 6, Carson Call 12, Walter 2, Isaac Clary 20.
NEW BOSTON 61, SYMMES VALLEY 49: The Tigers, ranked third in Ohio in Division IV, used a 21-7 second-quarter run to defeat the Vikings in a Southern Ohio Conference game in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Symmes Valley (3-4, 3-3) led 14-10 after one quarter before New Boston (11-1, 6-0) rallied as Kyle Sexton scored 22 points., Grady Jackson scored 13 and Devon Jones 10. Luke Leith paced the Vikings with 27 points. Drew Scherer scored 11.
NEW BOSTON 10 21 13 17 — 61: Jones 10, Jackson 13, T. Voiers 9, Truitt 0, Sexton 22, Clark 2, B. Voiers 5.
SYMMES VALLEY 14 7 16 12 — 49: Brammer 2, Leith 27, Ferguson 0, Best 5, Scherer 11, Patterson 2, Justice 0, Walsh 2.
WHEELERSBURG 90, EASTERN-PIKE 30: Matthew Miller scored 18 points ad Eli Swords 16 as the Pirates (8-0) routed the Eagles (2-6).
Kenny Sanderlin scored 14 points for Wheelersburg. Jonah Lawson scored 13.
IRONTON ST. JOE 61, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 28: Jimmy Mahlmesiter scored a career-high 20 points, 18 in the first half, to help the Flyers (5-2 overall, 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference) defeat the host Tartans (0-6, 0-5).
J.C. Damron scored 10 points for Ironton St. Joe. Keagan Jackson led Sciotoville East with nine points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13 19 12 17 — 61: Rowe 2, Whaley 1, Sheridan 4, Damron 10, J. Johnson 7, M. Mahlmesiter 7, J. Mahlmeister 20, Canter 0, Z. Johnson 0, Brown 3, Weber 6, Salisbury 1.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 7 7 9 5 — 28: L. Justice 0, Baughman 2, Fannery 2, Winston 2, Jackson 9, Pernell 8, Mayhew 5, Johnson 0, Rase 0, C. Justice 0.
ASHLAND 58, RUSSELL 42: The Tomcats (1-1) went on a 21-2 run in the second half to pull away from the Red Devils at the Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Cole Villers led Ashland with 17 points. Colin Porter and Zander Carter each scored 11 points. Brady Bell and Charlie Jachimczuk each scored 12 points for Russell.
Jachimczuk scored his 1,000th career point. Griffin Downs chipped in 10 points.
ASHLAND 13 16 16 13 — 58: Villers 17, Porter 11, Carter 11, Sellars 7, Marcum 6, Gillum 2, Atkins 4, Ashby 0, Conway 0, Davis 0, Adkins 0, Williams 0, Freize 0.
RUSSELL 11 7 11 13 — 42: Quinn 2, Jachimczuk 12, Bell 12, Quinn 2, Bloom 3, Doak 2, Downs 10, Patrick 1, McClellan 0, Abdon 0, Charles 0.
Girls
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 61, BATH COUNTY 58: After breaking a 90-game, 10-year 16th Region losing streak on Monday, the Royals (2-1) defeated a second region foe Friday with a triumph over the Wildcats (0-1) in Ashland.
“Our girls really fought hard and battled for this moment,” Rose Hill Christian coach Nick Karle said. “It’s amazing the heart these girls displayed.
Baylee Trimble led the Royals with 20 points. Delaynee Sparks scored 18 points, and Gabby Karle 11.
ASHLAND 65, GREENUP COUNTY 30: Carley Cullop scored 19 points in the Tomcats’ blowout of the Musketeer at Anderson Gym in Ashland.
Khia Robinson scored 16 points and Ella Sellars 10 for Ashland (2-1), which jumped to a 16-3 lead it never relinquished.
Emily Maynard led Greenup County (0-2) with 14 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 3 10 10 7 — 30: Hall 7, Frazier 3, Maynard 14, Taylor 1, Shaffer 2, Spencer 3, Ratcliff 0, Gannon 0.
ASHLAND 16 20 17 12 — 65: Cullop 19, Sellars 10, Robinson 16, Rakes 7, Woods 7, C. Wallenfelsz 4, S. Stevens 2, Conway 0, Rogers 0, Dougans 0, M. Stevens 0.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Coal Grove’s girls game at Symmes Valley Saturday was postponed.