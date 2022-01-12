CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- Levi Blankenship scored 38 points, five in overtime, to lead Chesapeake to a 67-65 upset of Division III No. 6 South Point Tuesday in high school boys basketball.
The Pointers (9-2 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped to a 12-4 lead and led 30-26 at halftime before the Panthers (6-3, 3-3) rallied for a 42-38 lead by the end of the third quarter. South Point tied it as Mason Kazee scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Kazee scored seven points in overtime, but it wasn't enough, as Blankenship was backed by Ben Bragg and J.D. Daniels, each with three points, to secure the victory. Bragg and Dannie Maynard each scored 10 for Chesapeake. Caleb Schneider scored 24 and Kazee 21 for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 12 8 18 9 -- 65: Schneider 24, Adams 5, Kazee 21, Pegram 2, Ermalovich 7, Dornon 6.
CHESAPEAKE 4 22 16 14 11 - 67: Cox 0, Blankenship 38, Maynard 10, Daniels 8, Henderson 0, Oldaker 1, Bragg 10.
SYMMES VALLEY 64, PND 58: The Vikings (10-2 overall, 7-1 Southern Ohio Conference) strengthened their hold at the top of the league with a triumph over host Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-4, 4-3). Brayden Webb scored 19 points, Levi Best 15, Grayson Walsh 12 and Caden Brammer 10 for Symmes Valley. Jermaine Powell led the Titans with 19 points. Jonathan Strickland scored 10.
GREEN 75, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 33: Levi Blevins scored 30 points and Levi Sampson 24, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Bobcats (5-6 overall, 3-3 SOC) clobbered the Titans (2-7, 1-6). Jaylon Mayhew scored 10 for East.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 81, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 28: The Lions won the All A Classic 16th Region title with a rout of the Royals in Olive Hill. Cam Adams scored 23 points for Elliott County. Nathaniel Buckner scored 12 and Nathan Sturgill 11. Chase Pennington led Rose Hill Christian with 11 points.
Girls basketball
OHIO AP POLL: Wheelersburg (12-0) is No. 1 in Division III in the Associated Press poll. The Pirates received nine of 16 first-place votes and 164 points to outdistance Cardington-Lincoln by eight points. Fairland (12-2) is 13th, with 12 points.
SPRING VALLEY 68, HURRICANE 52: Allie Daniels scored 12 points and snatched 13 rebounds as the Timberwolves (7-4) beat the Redskins. Hallie Bailey scored 15 points, Haleigh Crum 13 and Holly Riggs 11 for Spring Valley. Alex Anderson scored 13 and Natalie Dempsey 11 for Hurricane.
HURRICANE 9 4 18 21 -- 52: Anderson 13, N Dempsey 11, Dennis 3, Lucas 4, Bielinski 4, E. Dempsey 4, M. Young 8, Moore 5.
SPRING VALLEY 19 17 19 13 -- 68: R. Spry 7, Reedy 2, Riggs 11, Crum 13, Bailey 15, R. Crum 3, Parker 5, Allie Daniels 12.
BOYD COUNTY 53, EAST CARTER 15: The Lions raced to a 24-0 lead and rolled by the Raiders in Grayson, Kentucky, Audrey Biggs led Boyd County (8-3) with 22 points. Savannah Adams paced East Carter (1-11) with five points.
SOUTH GALLIA 61, SOUTHERN 30: The Rebels (8-3) jumped to a 37-12 lead and rolled over the Tornadoes in Mercerville, Ohio. Tori Triplett led South Gallia with 15 points. Emma Clary chipped in 12 and Jessie Rutt 11. Kelly Shaver, Kayla Evans and Kass Chaney scored six apiece for Southern.
GREEN 55, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 40: Kasey Kimbler scored 33 points and Anna Knapp 10 as the Bobcats (4-5 overall, 3-3 SOC) defeated the Panthers (1-12, 1-8) in Rosemount, Ohio. Morgan McCoy scored 20 points and snared 15 rebounds for Clay. Sarah Cassidy scored 10 points.
ST. ALBANS 57, LINCOLN COUNTY 49: Shayla Montgomery scored 16, Jayden Doub 11 and Ny Pannell 10 for the Red Dragons. Kenley Kveton paced the Panthers with 17 points.
OAK HILL 50, RIVER VALLEY 40: Chloe Chambers scored 21 points and grabbed her 1,00th career rebound to lead the Oaks past the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Brooke Howard scored 12 points. Lauren Twyman paced River Valley (5-8) with 26 points.
MEIGS 54, EASTERN-MEIGS 37: Jennifer Parker scored 17 points and Mallory Hawley and Delana Wright 11 each as the Marauders (9-3) beat the Eagles (7-7) in Reedsville, Ohio. Eric Durst scored 21 points and snagged 10 rebounds for Eastern. Sydney Reynolds scored 13 points.