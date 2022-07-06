ONA — Former Cabell Midland High School volleyball star Rachel Bledsoe is the new coach of the Knights.
“We’re glad to have her,” Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons said of Bledsoe. “She played here. She’s young and gung ho. We’re working on hiring her a couple of assistants.”
The 21-year-old Bledsoe, a 2019 Cabell Midland graduate, has a tough pair of coaches to follow. Julie Brumfield, then Rebecca Cremeans, were successful, highly regarded coaches. Brumfield led the Knights to the state championship game in 2018 with Bledsoe and close friend Gracie Brumfield, who played at Marshall University, leading the way.
“I’ve spoken with both of them,” Bledsoe said of the previous two Knights coaches. “I played four years for Julie and know her well.”
Brumfield said her former player will put in the effort needed to win.
“She was a very talented athlete who worked very hard and I believe and hope she will do well,” Julie Brumfield said of Bledsoe. “She has a lot of energy, which is needed for a coach. She knows I’m always here at school if she or the team needs anything at all. I’m looking forward to what they can do this season.”
Cabell Midland returns a young group that will be challenged in a rugged section that includes perennial state power Spring Valley and Huntington High and Hurricane.
“Most places, teams think about the regional or the states,” Bledsoe said. “Here, it’s hard to just get out of the sectional.”
Bledsoe said former Marshall University player and assistant coach Taylor Strickland has influenced her greatly.
“I adore that woman,” Bledsoe said of Strickland. “I told her when I coach I channel my inner Taylor.”
Bledsoe said she expects toughness from her players. She knows something about that — during her junior season her appendix burst right before a match. She spent one week in the hospital, then returned to the court to finish the season.
“I was pounding on my doctor’s door to get him to sign a paper to let me out,” Bledsoe said, with a laugh. “I told them I had to get back for sectionals. My team needed me.”
Bledsoe began coaching at age 16, leading youth players at the Ceredo-Kenova Community Center. She’s also coached travel ball.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
