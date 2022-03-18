HUNTINGTON — Lawrence County catcher Blue Fletcher put down one finger for a fastball, two for a curve, three for a changeup, four for a slider and maybe five for poise.
Bulldogs pitcher Bryce Blevins, a Marshall University signee, mastered all those Friday night in a 5-4 victory over Huntington High at Cook-Holbrook Field. Blevins, nephew of former Thundering Herd star and Minnesota Twins minor leaguer Steve Blevins, struck out nine, walked none, picked off two and scattered five hits. Blevins gave up four runs, but none earned.
“Definitely the fastball, the curve, the change and, more importantly, the slider,” Blevins said after being asked what worked for him against the Highlanders. “Huntington’s a good team and our guys like to compete. It was a good night.”
It was a good night for Lawrence County until the fifth inning, when the Bulldogs (3-0) committed six errors, five on consecutive at bats, as the Highlanders (1-1) scored four runs.
“This team is full of competitors,” Blevins said. “We’re family. We make an error, we pick each other up. We came through for each other. It’s baseball. You never know what can happen on any given night. I’m sure the next couple of weeks as the season goes on we’ll clean that up.”
Lawrence County’s Will Lafferty scored off a Huntington error in the first inning, then again in the fifth when Blevins singled to right-center to plate Nick Collinsworth. The Bulldogs were stymied most of the game by Highlanders’ starter Ethan Riggs and reliever Carson Carter until the seventh.
Collinsworth led off with an infield hit off Carter’s shoulder. Fletcher followed with a single to right. Carter then threw a wild pitch that eluded catcher Eli Shouldis long enough for Collinsworth to score from second and Fletcher to go to third. Lafferty singled to left to knock in Fletcher, then scored the winning run on an error.
“It’s really good to see us on the road after that meltdown in the fifth come back and do that in the seventh against a really good ballclub,” Bulldogs coach Travis Feltner said.
Fletcher and Collinsworth each went 2 for 3. Jake Deerfield pitched the seventh for a save.
Braden Shepherd went 3 for 4 for the Highlanders, who are slated to return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. Spring Valley. Lawrence County entertains Paintsville at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 100 010 3 — 3 6 7
HUNTINGTON 000 040 0 — 4 6 3
Blevins, Deerfield (7) and B. Fletcher; Riggs, Carter (5) and Shouldis.
Hitting: (LC) Fletcher 2-3, N. Collinsworth 2-3; (H) Shepherd 3-4.