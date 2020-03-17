HUNTINGTON -- Logan Blouir of Gallia Academy and Jordan Lambert of River Valley were named Division II honorable-mention All-Ohio boys basketball players on Tuesday.

Blouir, a 6-foot-2 senior who has signed with Davis & Elkins College, averaged 16.6 points per game this season. Lambert, a 6-5 junior, averaged 17.3 points per contest.

Player of the Year is George Mangas of Lima Shawnee. Coach of the Year is Devin Fulk of Heath.

In Division I, the state's largest classification, VonCameron Davis of Columbus Walnut Ridge is player of the year. Coach of the Year is Tony Staib of Gahanna Lincoln.

