IRONTON -- Gallia Academy continued a trio of impressive streaks Saturday in high school volleyball.
The Blue Angels (17-3) clinched at least a tie for their sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship with a 3-0 triumph over Ironton to sit 12-0. The 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 win was Gallia Academy's 69th in a row in conference play and 42nd straight sweep.
Bailey Barnette led the Blue Angels in scoring with 13 points. Maddy Petro chipped in 23 kills. Regan Wilcoxon made 37 blocks.
Gallia Academy will try to clinch the league title outright when it entertains Rock Hill on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 2, UNIVERSITY 1: The Black Knights (9-4-4) scored twice in the last eight minutes to rally past the visiting Hawks.
Charlie Walker scored on a header in the 63rd minute to give University a 1-0 lead. Eight minutes later, Adam Veroski tied it on a penalty kick. Kolton Young scored the game winner off a pass form Kanaan Abbas in the 77th minute.
Football
OAK HILL 42, MEIGS 8: The Oaks (3-4) scored off fumble and interception returns to win the Ohio Division V, Region 19 first-round playoff game over the visiting Marauders.
Brandon Beam and Connor Dickens scored on runs of 15 and 37 yards, respectively, to give Oak Hill a 14-0 lead. Beam returned an interception 21 yards for a TD, then scored on a 16-yard reception to make it 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Dickens returned a fumble 41 yards and scored on an eight-yard run in the second quarter to boost the lead to 42-0.
Meigs avoided a shutout when Wyatt Hoover scooped up a fumble and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown.
Oak Hill visits Ridewood (7-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in a second-round contest. Meigs will play a regular-season game Oct. 23 at Southern.
WAHAMA 66, MONTCALM 29: Sawyer VanMeter ran for 118 yards and one touchdowns, and passed for 83 yards and two TDs, to lead the White Falcons (3-3) to a rout of the Generals (0-6) in Mason, West Virginia.
Kase Stewart scored three touchdowns for Wahama.
Kevin Robertson completed 11 of 17 passes for 282 yards for Montcalm. Devin Green caught four balls for 117 yards.