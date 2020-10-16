COAL GROVE, Ohio — Gallia Academy clinched its sixth consecutive outright Ohio Valley Conference title with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-5 victory over Coal Grove Thursday in high school volleyball.
The Blue Angels (19-3 overall, 14-0 OVC) ran their conference winning streak to 71 games and their streak of league sweeps to 44. Bailey Barnette led Gallia Academy with 21 points. Maddy Petro scored 10.
PORTSMOUTH 3, ROCK HILL 0: Olivia Ramey issued 10 assists as the Trojans (9-9) beat the Redwomen.
PND 3, GREEN 0: Mallory Boland made 12 digs to help the Titans (13-4 overall, 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference) defeat the Bobcats 25-12, 25-20, 25-20.
Ava Hassel handed out 18 assists for Portsmouth Notre Dame.
MEIGS 3, WELLSTON 0: Andrea Mahr scored 15 points and Mallory Hawley 11 as the Marauders (9-12 overall, 4-8 Tri-Valley Conference) swept the Rockets 25-16, 25-15, 25- 22 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
WHEELERSBURG 3, MINFORD 0: Emily Boggs made 12 digs and Kaylee Darnell 10 kills as the Pirates (19-1 overall, 14-1 SOC) swept the Falcons 25-12, 25-13, 25-13.
Lauren Jolly made 31 assists. Kiera Kennard added 10 digs.
Girls soccer
SOUTH POINT 5, CHESAPEAKE 1: Keilanee Montgomery turned in a hat trick and issued an assist to lead the Pointers over the visiting Panthers.
Kylee Ellison and Elaysia Wilburn also scored for South Point. Whitney McKenzie made four saves.
HURRICANE 1, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 0: Avery Hale scored off an assist by Lauren Dye at 59:38 to give the Redskins (6-0) a triumph over the Irish.
Olivia Bird made three saves for the shutout in goal.
WHEELERSBURG 3, MINFORD 0: Kylan Darnell, Jocelyn Tilley and Grace Charles scored to lift the Pirates (12-3-1) over the visiting Falcons (6-6-3).
Brynley Prestoon made five saves for Wheelersburg.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 13, BELPRE 0: Bryce Balestra scored four goals as the host Flyers (15-0-1) clobbered the Golden Eagles.
Zachary Johnson and Jackson Rowe each scored three goals. J.C. Damron, Mark Hodges and Elijah Rowe also scored. Balestra and Johnson each made two assists. Jackson Rowe, Matthew Sheridan, Bryce Sheridan, Jared Johnson and Will Whaley also handed out assists. Jimmy Mahlmeister made four saves.
WINFIELD 5, RAVENSWOOD 2: Caleb Hawks and Braxton Vanscoy each scored two goals as the Generals defeated the visiting Red Devils.
Spencer Rheinlander scored one goal and issued an assist. Hawks and Vanscoy also handed out an assist each.
Cross country
BOYD WINS LAST CHANCE: Boyd County’s boys and girls won championships in the Last Chance Meet in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
The Lions boys finished with 21 points. Russell was second with 44 and East Carter third with 77. Boyd County’s girls won with 1 points. Russell was second with 49.
J.B. Terrill won the boys individual race in 16:35.59, nearly 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Davis Brown of Russell in the 28-runner field. Sophie Newsome of Boyd County won the girls race in 19:23.66. Newsome’s teammate, Jami Govey, was second among 24 runners in 20:29.88.
Golf
MAULT 22ND: Wheelersburg golfer Trevin Mault shot 10-over-par 81 in the first round of the Ohio Division II state high school golf tournament Friday.
Mault is tied for 22nd in the 72-golfer field.