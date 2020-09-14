CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy lost the first set, but rallied to win the next three to defeat Logan (Ohio) in high school volleyball.
The Chieftains rallied from a 6-2 deficit to take the first set 25-18.
The Blue Angels responded with a 20-4 run to begin the second set and won 25-7.
Gallia Academy won the final two sets 25-16, 25-21.
MaKenna Caldwell led the Blue Angels with 18 points. Bailey Barnette scored 12 points. Maddy Petro made 15 kills, Bailey Barnette 11 and Emma Hammons 10.
Chance Cremeens earned eight kills.
Abby Regan Wilcoxon issued 44 assists. Jenna Harrison made 22 digs.
TRIMBLE 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The ‘Cats used several lengthy scoring streaks to defeat the visiting Raider 25-22, 25-14, 25-15.