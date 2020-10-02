Essential reporting in volatile times.

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Abbi Zornes of South Point shot 12-over-par, 48, to win medalist honors at the Ohio Valley Conference girls high school golf championship Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Club.

Zornes won by two strokes over Addy Burk and Jordan Blaine of team-champion Gallia Academy. Lilly Rees of Gallia Academy and Sidnea Belville of South Point tied for fourth, each with a 52. Avery Minton of the Blue Angels rounded out the all-tournament team with a 55.

Gallia Academy shot 207 , 30 strokes better than the runner-up Pointers.

Coal Grove was third with a 258 and defending champion Fairland fourth with a 261. Ironton did not have a team score.

