20191015-hds-ohiopoll.jpg
Buy Now

No. 5 Gallia Academy, which plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill (1-6), has 114 points in the latest Ohio Associated Press High School Football Poll.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy (7-0) not only is making a bid for best high school football team in the Tri-State, but in Ohio Division IV.

The Blue Devils, coming off a 44-20 victory over Coal Grove, are ranked fifth in the Ohio Associated Press High School Football Poll.

Gallia Academy, which plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill (1-6), has 114 points and trails No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (7-0), which received 17 first-place votes and 233 points; No. 2 Perry (7-0), which earned eight first-place nods and 208 points; Newark Licking Valley (7-0), with 168 points; and Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1), with 165 points.

Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-1, 95), Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1, 82), Waynesville (6-1, 58), Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1, 27) and Waverly (6-1, 25) round out the top 10.

In Division V, Ironton (6-1, 79 points) is eighth after beating Rock Hill 46-0 last week. The Fighting Tigers visit Coal Grove (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kirtland (7-0) leads Division V with 21 first-place votes and 246 points. Defending state champion Orrville (7-0), with three first-place votes and 189 points, is second. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0, 156) is third, followed by West Jefferson (7-0, 146), West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0, 137), Oak Harbor (7-0, 137), Garrettsville Garfield (7-0, 87), Ironton, Springfield Shawnee (6-1, 31) and West Liberty-Salem (6-1, 23).

Mentor (7-0) is No. 1 in Division I. Massillon Washington (7-0) tops Division II. New Philadelphia (7-0) is atop Division III. Coldwater (7-0) is top-ranked in Division VI. Maria Stein Marion Local is No. 1 in Division VII.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.