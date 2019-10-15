HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy (7-0) not only is making a bid for best high school football team in the Tri-State, but in Ohio Division IV.
The Blue Devils, coming off a 44-20 victory over Coal Grove, are ranked fifth in the Ohio Associated Press High School Football Poll.
Gallia Academy, which plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Rock Hill (1-6), has 114 points and trails No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (7-0), which received 17 first-place votes and 233 points; No. 2 Perry (7-0), which earned eight first-place nods and 208 points; Newark Licking Valley (7-0), with 168 points; and Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1), with 165 points.
Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-1, 95), Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1, 82), Waynesville (6-1, 58), Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1, 27) and Waverly (6-1, 25) round out the top 10.
In Division V, Ironton (6-1, 79 points) is eighth after beating Rock Hill 46-0 last week. The Fighting Tigers visit Coal Grove (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Kirtland (7-0) leads Division V with 21 first-place votes and 246 points. Defending state champion Orrville (7-0), with three first-place votes and 189 points, is second. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0, 156) is third, followed by West Jefferson (7-0, 146), West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0, 137), Oak Harbor (7-0, 137), Garrettsville Garfield (7-0, 87), Ironton, Springfield Shawnee (6-1, 31) and West Liberty-Salem (6-1, 23).
Mentor (7-0) is No. 1 in Division I. Massillon Washington (7-0) tops Division II. New Philadelphia (7-0) is atop Division III. Coldwater (7-0) is top-ranked in Division VI. Maria Stein Marion Local is No. 1 in Division VII.