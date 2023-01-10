CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Conference boys’ basketball teams feature an unusual amount of length, none more so than Gallia Academy, which used that advantage on Tuesday to hand a 47-31 defeat to Chesapeake.
Both coaches discussed the length the Blue Devils possess, which helped them force 12 Panthers turnovers but also cut off passing lanes, grab rebounds and chase down loose balls.
Gallia Academy coach Gary Harrison had a particular key player in senior center Isaac Clary, who had a game-high 12 points.
“You got to utilize him, but what he does is he acquires two or three people,” Harrison said. “Well, somebody’s open. So, you know, we’ve been gifted with that all year. The key for us when that happens is we have to make shots. Tonight, we made shots. In the games that we’ve lost, we haven’t made shots.”
Gallia Academy improved to 10-4 overall and 4-3 in the OVC. The Blue Devils sit in third place in the league behind South Point and Ironton.
Harrison’s team never trailed in the game as it built a 6-0 lead through the first 4:54 of the first quarter. Chesapeake (4-8, 2-4) cut the deficit to two points twice, but Gallia Academy led 34-17 with 1:24 left in the third period.
“Obviously, physically, they have an advantage,” Panthers coach Steven Ater said. “Most teams do against us. With the size inside, that adds to that battle we face night to night, but (Gallia Academy) is long at every position.”
Harrison said his plan for Chesapeake was to keep the Panthers from slowing the pace with half-court traps to force turnovers.
“We’re long and I feel like our length really affected Chesapeake,” Harrison said.
The Panthers were led by Caleb Cox, who scored 11 points despite fouling out with 2:20 to play.
Dannie Maynard hit two 3-pointers as part of a 12-point Chesapeake fourth quarter, but the Panthers never got closer than 11 points down the final stretch.
Ater said he wasn’t unhappy with his team’s defensive effort, but said the Panthers need to make better offensive opportunities.
“I don’t think we got killed on the defensive end,” the first-year Chesapeake coach said. “They got some easy baskets here and there and got us turned around a little bit in our matchup zone. Offensively, the looks we don’t get because of turnovers just hurt us.”
Gallia Academy had 10 turnovers.
On Friday both teams will be back on the court in OVC contests. Chesapeake will face off against South Point at home. The Blue Devils host Rock Hill.
