ASHLAND — It's the end of an era for an iconic fun spot in Ashland that on July 31 closed its doors a little short of what would have been its 60th anniversary on Oct. 17.
On that date in 1959 Karlene Wheeler of the Women's Bowling Association of Ashland had the privilege of getting to roll the official first ball in what was called a "10-pin palace" and an "ultra-modern" 34-lane bowling alley. It was a little more than 33 years after a busy Saturday night four blocks down the street on September 10, 1926, when six bowling lanes opened in the Camayo Arcade Recreation Center.
On Wednesday night Ethan Rowen, from Ironton, made history when he rolled the last bowling ball at Blue Ribbon.
"It's terrible," the 17-year-old said about Blue Ribbon's demise.
Rowen's uncle, Joe Rowen said he started taking his nephew bowling a while back and that he's become pretty good, adding, "It's a shame that it's closing."
It actually just took the change of one vowel for Blue Ribbon Lines at 1100 Winchester Avenue to become Blue Ribbon Lanes. Blue Ribbon Lines was a busing company owned by Cecil Fannin.
"There were 55 buses during the war, and he transported people to Cincinnati, all over," said Judy Fannin, Cecil Fannin's daughter-in-law. "After he sold the bus business he converted that building into Blue Ribbon Lanes."
When Cecil Fannin II returned home from Eastern Kentucky University in 1962 he became Blue Ribbon's manager. Fannin II later married Judy.
"He worked there night and day," Judy Fannin said of her husband that died in 2016.
Fannin II didn't have far to go to get to work because the young couple lived just a few hundred feet from the bowling alley, next to the former Salvation Army building on Carter Avenue.
"Cecil Fannin drowned in 1966," Judy Fannin said. "The business part of it (Blue Ribbon) was sold but Mrs. Fannin still owned the property there. Bola Blunk, she's got a consortium of investors, doctors mostly that bought the property in the 70s."
In 1967 Fannin II and his wife opened the Ashland area's first Kentucky Fried Chicken location on 13th Street. They added more locations later before selling the bowling alley to Blunk.
The Blue Ribbon building took up almost the whole block from 11th Street to 12th Street, which is now Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It sat across the street from the foot of the Ben Williamson Bridge. In the 1970s and 80s popular local disc jockey Hal Murphy often did his morning drive time show from Blue Ribbon. Murphy had a perfect view of traffic crossing the bridge from Ohio from his table in Blue Ribbon's restaurant.
A small motel next to Blue Ribbon was torn down many years ago, and a small building was built that until a few years ago housed the Ashland office of Eric C. Conn, the attorney imprisoned last year that was at the center of a massive Social Security scam.
Mike Corwin retired in July as manager of PNC Bank in the historic former train station on Carter Avenue. He worked there for 45 years and could think of many great Blue Ribbon memories while gazing out his office window at Blue Ribbon.
In the 1960s Corwin was a 10-year-old member of Blue Ribbon's Kentucky State Champion Junior Bowling Team. He grew up with Blue Ribbon because his father, Bill Corwin, was its manager.|
"Bowling was I guess you could say in the 50s, was really, really, hitting pretty hard and a lot of bowling centers were building up all over the place," Corwin said, adding thatt WSAZ aired Big 3 Bowling, which featured bowlers from their viewing area every Saturday afternoon.
Corwin said Bowlitorium was at 1001 Winchester Avenue. It predated Blue Ribbon and closed a few years after it opened.
"They may have used duck pins which were smaller," Corwin said of the long-gone business. He also said that area bowling alleys have suffered financially because league bowling isn't nearly as popular as it was in the past.
In the early 1960s Joe Miller opened Paradise Lanes in Summit and a few years later sold it to Corwin's father William Corwin. Corwin said his father sold Paradise Lanes about 1999 and that it closed in 2009. For a few years in the 1980s and 90s Boyd County had a third bowling alley with Country Lanes Center in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Several years ago Blue Ribbons Lanes took out eight lanes and added a much larger area for billiards. They also added Cosmopolitan, a banquet room used for private events that even featured local plays. The location is on the market for $3 million. Blunk said she plans on opening a much smaller bowling alley in Greenup County.
Ashland bowlers have less than a four-mile drive from downtown Ashland to Spare Time in Ironton to bowl on 12 lanes. Spare Time also offers roller skating, laser tag and a game room.