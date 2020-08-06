It’s that time of year again and I’m thinking about making it an annual column — The Top 10 Boat Names for the year according to Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS).
Why not? The Emmy nominations were recently announced so why not have a creative top-10 list for those of who choose to spend the summer months on the water enjoying nature’s splendor instead of watching a screen all day. Weak argument, maybe, but I’m guessing the list will be interesting for many sportsmen and women who enjoy their time on the water.
Some of these names have made it to this year’s BoatUS Top 10 Boat Names list:
Serenity: One of the most common and beloved boat names ever, the owner of this boat may have a high-stress job and is likely looking to the water for a little peace and quiet. Watch out for yoga mats on deck!
Island Time: Everything is slower in the islands. Let down your hair, feel the sun on your face, and the warm, clear turquoise waters surrounding your feet. You are now experiencing Island Time.
Scout: The owner of this boat is an adventurous type. Whether out gunkholing with the family, cruising to far-off locales, or chasing down a secret fishing spot, Scout’s skipper is on a mission.
Pura Vida: A way of life in Costa Rica. Up north it translates to living a good life with your family, cherishing simple pleasures, and enjoying a slow, relaxed pace. Moreover, it’s not just for sailboats — speedy motorboat owners love this name equally.
Seas the Day: This boat owner is likely completely in charge while boating and intends to get the most out of the boating lifestyle. This boat is also likely to be the last one to return to homeport for the night, enjoying every ounce of daylight on the water.
Shenanigans: This boat owner is obviously (and likely innocently) up to something, and it may have to do with a big, extended family aboard. Think of Mr. Brady’s kind of boat, if he’d had one, at your local Saturday afternoon anchorage with Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby, Cindy, Mrs. Brady and Alice aboard.
Black Pearl: Like the fictional ship of Disney movie fame, this vessel may not look like much, but she’s brought her captain home every time and had a lot of fun along the way.
Cool Change: Originating in Australia to define the change from a hot summer day to a cool afternoon breeze and thunderstorms ahead. This boat’s owner likely believes in the transformative nature of “cool and bright clear water.”
Liberty: Just like its popular cousin Freedom, a boater who chooses this name is a patriot to his or her core. There’s a fair chance this owner served in the military or has family who does.
Knot on Call: A name once chosen by doctors and nurses, Knot on Call now appeals to a wider group of boaters where technology has increased the intrusive reach of the office or added 24-hour job demands.
“It’s always a challenge to decide on a boat name because the options are endless,” said BoatUS Vice President of Public Affairs Scott Croft. “However, after 28 years of offering a boat name graphics service to our members, we’ve found that certain themes stand the test of time.”
Croft notes some distinct patterns of popular boat names, each focused around a main theme: relaxation (Serenity, Island Time, Sanctuary, Hydro Therapy, Oasis); a new chapter in life or achievement (Second Wind, Next Chapter, At Last); fishing (Reel Time, Reel Therapy, Pilar); embracing the boating life (Pura Vida, La Bella Vita, Seas the Day, Dolce Vita); and music (Flat Bottom Girl, Greatful Dad, Cool Change).