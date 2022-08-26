Longtime coach Bob Mullett, entering his 49th season of coaching, returns to Buffalo to take over the Bison program coming off a 5-4 season last year.
Mullett coached Buffalo for one season (2001), leading the Bison to a 6-5 record and a Class A playoff berth.
Mullett has also coached at Gauley Bridge, Sherman, Van, Scott and Nitro at the high school level. On the college level, Mullett has been at Concord, West Virginia State and West Virginia Tech, and most recently coached at John Adams Middle School.
“I love football and coaching football and, Lord willing, I’ll be able to coach a few more years,” Mullett said. “I spent a year at Buffalo and we made the playoffs. I have a lot of friends in the area, and it’s a good Class A program.
“Buffalo has a new school and new field, and is on the upswing. The kids and community are great and we have a lot of good community support. Our weight room is being reinvented by Darrell and Art Moore, and that’s been a huge thing for us.”
The Bison return sophomore quarterback Josh Moody (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) to lead the offense. Junior Bryce Downey (5-10, 165) is the backup but has experience playing the position after starting a few games last season.
“Josh is a sophomore so the future is bright,” Mullett said. “We feel good with him. He is developing and maturing into a leader. He is going to be a really good player for us.”
Senior running back Bradley Harris (5-9, 175), the team’s leading rusher last season, is also back for Buffalo. Others who could see time at the position include Downey, sophomore Jonah Wilfong (6-0, 220), and senior Evan Smalley (6-1, 165).
“Bradley is a very good running back and should have a really good season,” Mullett said. “He is one of the leaders on the team, has good hands, and is really good athlete.”
Mullett is very high on his wide receiver group as a whole, including junior Chris Williams (5-10, 160), senior Wyatt Cobb (6-1, 150) and junior Sam Thompson (6-2, 165).
The offensive and defensive lines will need to be retooled after losing most to graduation. Those expected to fill the spots include seniors Andrew Brock (6-0, 225) and Derek Hudson (6-1, 245), juniors Cade Allman (6-0, 285) and Evan Loretto (5-11, 190), sophomore Dylan Johnson (6-1, 260) and freshman Zach Lovejoy (5-7, 215).
“Last year was senior-laden so we will have a young line this season,” Mullett said. “We have to replace them but it’s a good unit. We have eight or nine competing hard, and as the year goes on they will get better and better.”
Defensively, senior linebackers Cameron Kearns (6-0, 225), an honorable mention All-State selection last season, and Wilfong return to lead the way for the Bison. Another linebacker, junior Gunner Fertig (6-0 170), and Harris at safety are expected to be defensive standouts.
“Cameron is one of our captains and is a great player,” Mullett said. “He is a very hard worker and his counterpart, Wilfong, is only a sophomore and is going to be a really good player.”
Mullett had high hopes for Buffalo when he took the job, and remains that way since leading the Bison for the past few months.
“I went in with high expectations, and I haven’t taken one step back on that,” Mullett said. “We have a very challenging schedule so we will have to take it one game at a time but we are very excited.”