ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University will take on Marshall in football Sept. 19 in the Battle for the Bell.
The contest is one of six at home for the Bobcats, who lead the all-time series 33-21-6. It is the first at home vs. the Thundering Herd since Sept. 12, 2015 when Ohio won 21-10. Marshall won 33-31 last season in Huntington.
The Bobcats’ annual Homecoming game will be Oct. 10 when it takes on Eastern Michigan.
The MAC 2020 football season will also kickoff the 75th anniversary celebration for the Conference throughout the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year.
The MAC will release an updated schedule in late May or early June with kick times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season. All remaining game kick times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game.
The regular season will conclude with the 24th MAC Football Championship game on either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 at a time to be announced. This will mark the 17th MAC Football Championship game at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, Super Bowl XL, and the 2009 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
Ohio opens Sept. 5 at home against vs. North Carolina Central, a member of Football Championship Subdivision’s Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The game will mark the first meeting of the programs. Ohio has gone 14-0 against FCS opponents since 2005.
Ohio takes to the road for the first time Sept. 12 at Boston College. The Bobcats won the last meeting with the Eagles, 23-14 on Sept. 24, 1996, in Boston. The game is Ohio’s third with an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in as many seasons.
On Sept. 26, the Bobcats take on another set of Bobcats at Texas State, which won the only other meeting with Ohio, 56-54 in three overtimes in 2016.
Ohio opens MAC play Oct. 3 at Toledo, which the Bobcats have beaten each of the last two times they’ve played, the last being a 38-10 triumph in Athens.
Eastern Michigan visits Oct. 10 for Homecoming. The Bobcats won the last meeting, 27-20 in overtime in 2017 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The Eagles won their last game in Athens, 27-20 in 2016.
Ohio faces arch rival Miami Oct. 17 in the Battle of the Bricks in Oxford, Ohio. The RedHawks have won two in a row in the series. Ohio last won in Oxford 17-7 in 2016.
The Bobcats entertain Bowling Green Oct. 24. Ohio won the last meeting 49-14 in 2018.
A Wednesday visit to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the Bobcats will take on Central Michigan is set for Nov. 4. ESPN2 or ESPNU will televise the game. Ohio hasn’t beaten the Chippewas since a 43-28 triumph on Nov. 10, 2011. Central Michigan has won four consecutive games in the series since.
ESPN2 or ESPNU also is slated to televise Ohio’s Wednesday, Nov. 11 game at Kent State. The Bobcats won the last meeting 27-26 in 2018, are on a three-game winning streak over the Golden Flashes and lead the series 45-25-2.
Buffalo comes to Peden Stadium Wednesday, Nov. 18 for another game to be shown by ESPN2 or ESPNU. Ohio won the last showdown with the Bulls 52-17 in 2018.
On Nov. 27, a Friday, Akron visits Athens for a contest to be broadcast by either ESPNU, CBS Sports Network, ESPN+ or ESPN3. The Bobcats won the last game with the Zips 49-28 in 2018 and lead the series 21-14-1.