Levi Wells had gotten the first 26 outs.
After a brief mound visit, in which he appeared to mouth the words "I can get him," Texas State's pitcher struck out Marshall's Gabriel Cabrera to finish off his second career complete game.
Wells moved to 6-1 on the season as the Bobcats (22-13, 7-6 Sun Belt) took the series opener 5-1 over the Thundering Herd (14-17, 4-9 SBC) on Friday night in San Marcos, Texas.
He threw a career-high 120 pitches in the complete game and surrendered six hits, one-upping the Herd's premier arm in Patrick Copen, who pitched 5 1/3 innings in the loss, allowing five hits and striking out seven batters on 113 pitches.
Texas State entered with a good bit of momentum after knocking off the No. 19 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, the same day Marshall earned a road victory at Ohio.
Jose Gonzalez didn't waste any time getting the offense started for the Bobcats, belting a two-run home run in the Bobcats' third at-bat of the night against Copen, who has now been on the losing end of two consecutive decisions.
Texas State added another pair of runs in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Ben McClain and David Powell to push the lead to three runs, 4-1, after Marshall cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when Kyle Schaefer hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season.
Marshall left five runners on base in the loss and dropped its fourth consecutive game in league play after being swept by Louisiana in three games last weekend.
The second of three games in the series is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
MARSHALL 000 100 000 - 1 6 1
TEXAS STATE 200 201 00x - 5 7 0
Pitching
Copen and Agemy (6); Wells
Top Hitters
(MAR) Schaefer 3-3, HR; Lucio 2-3, 2B. (TXST) Gonzalez 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Manning 1-2, 2B.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
