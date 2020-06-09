HUNTINGTON -- Multiple student-athletes at Boise State University have tested positive for COVID-19 after some teams returned to campus for workouts, the university said Monday.
The Idaho Statesman reported that football and women's soccer players returned to campus last week. The university declined to say how many or what sport those athletes played, citing federal privacy laws.
“There were multiple positives and those individuals will follow the advice of health care providers before returning to campus and joining their teams for voluntary workouts,” a university representative wrote in a statement.
Boise State is scheduled to play at Marshall, which also has had student-athletes test positive, on Sept. 25.