LLOYD, Kentucky — Greenup County girls basketball coach Paul Miller had a big smile on his face after play Saturday in the Border Wars tournament.
Saturday was the culmination of four months worth of hard work, meetings and coordination between he and his volunteers as Greenup County hosted the event, which brought teams together from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
Not only did it bring together some non-traditional competition, but it also allowed Miller — now in his second year with the Musketeers — to show how serious that Greenup County is about girls basketball moving forward.
“We’ve been working this thing for four months now and when I first introduced it to my people, I told them this would be a perfect way to put Greenup County back on the map,” Miller said. “We want to make sure they understand we’re here and we love basketball.”
The event spanned three days with 12 teams split into four pods of three teams.
Pool play took place for two pods each on Thursday and Friday at Greenup County High School and Wurtland Middle School.
Teams that finished 2-0 in pool play advanced to the Gold bracket while teams that were 1-1 went to the Silver bracket. The 0-2 teams advanced to the Bronze bracket for Saturday’s final day of competition.
Ashland won the Gold bracket championship with Casey Wallenfelsz getting hot from the outside to lead the Kittens in a 63-36 win over Wayne to end the event.
The Kittens were the lone team to finish 4-0, advancing to the championship with a 40-39 win over Miller’s much-improved Musketeers. Ashland’s Kenleigh Woods had 23 to lead the Kittens in that victory.
Wayne, who also has youth on its squad, advanced to the championship with a 42-35 win over Morgan County in what was a strong learning experience for Wade Williamson’s group.
In the Silver bracket, Wheelersburg defeated Martin County (Kentucky) 50-39 to finish 3-1. The Pirates beat Rock Hill, 45-32, to advance while Martin County topped Fleming County, 35-25, in a defensive affair.
The Bronze bracket saw Ironton overcome a tough pool play round to win its final two contests for the title. Ironton topped Mingo Central, 41-38, in the Bronze championship after beating Rowan County, 36-29, to advance. Mingo Central got a 43-20 win over South Point.
In looking at those results, there were several matchups between teams located relatively close to each other, but not used to playing in the regular season, like Ashland and Wayne as an example.
Miller said the benefits of seeing different teams help the players while also building future connections for the coaches involved in terms of scheduling.
“We try to give them a flavor of different teams — someone they wouldn’t see,” Miller said. “Some of these teams, I’ve never seen them play each other. That’s the idea. Let them run against teams they’ve never seen and work against them. We get to know who’s who and get to watch some, so in the future, that helps everyone.”
Rowan County’s Hailey Rose won the 3-point shootout, which allowed each team to enter one player.
Miller thanked his sponsors and the volunteers involved in making the three-day, two-venue tournament a success and a staple for the future for the Greenup County girls basketball program.
"I cannot say enough," Miller said. "When I say that they busted their tails, they did. It wasn't just today or the last two days. We've met weekly for four months and it shows they care. We showed the best of ourselves this weekend."