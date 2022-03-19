HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Ismael Borrero pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight as Hurricane (3-0) defeated Parkersburg South 10-0 Friday in high school baseball.
Chase Hager went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Ethan Spolarich was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Bryson Rigney knocked in two runs.
The Patriots fell to 0-1.
GREENUP COUNTY 6, BOYD COUNTY 0: Carson Wireman threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 as the Musketeers defeated the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Wireman also drove in a run, as did Cameron Carroll, Cade Hunt and Cohen Underwood.
Softball
ST. ALBANS 8, HUNTINGTON 0: Punkie Harper went 3 for 3 and hit two home runs to lead the Red Dragons (1-0) to a victory over the host Highlanders (0-3). Sydney Young was 2 for 4 with a homer and drove in three runs. Jaden Conrad went 3 for 4 with a triple. Tayven Stephenson pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine to earn the win. Amelia Howard had Huntington's hits.
BOYD COUNTY 7, BELFRY 6: Myla Hamilton smashed a two-out, bases-clearing double to rally the Lions by the Pirates in Cannonsburg.
WAHAMA 7, TYLER CONSOLIDATED 0: The defending Class A state champion White Falcons opened their season with a shutout of the Silver Knights (1-0) in a Little Kanawha Conference game in Sistersville, West Virginia. Mikie Lieving struck out 15 and allowed two hits for Wahama. Lieving and Lauren Noble each smacked two hits. Noble and Amber Wolfe each drove in three runs.
RUSSELL 10, FLEMING COUNTY 2: Lilly Holland went 3 for 3 and scored a run as the Red Devils (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1). Raegen Osborn and Paige Hutchinson each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Audrey Patel was the winning pitcher.
HANNAN 10, CALVARY BAPTIST 8: The Wildcats came from two runs down three times to beat the Patriots in the opener for both teams. Macinzi Simmons and Hanna Ramey each whacked two hits for Hannan. Mackenzie Simmons had two hits. Ramey was the winning pitcher.
