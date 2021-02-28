ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Trenton Fuller turned a hobby into a scholarship.
Fuller, a senior bowler at Fairland High School, signed Tuesday to bowl at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth.
“Not a chance,” Fuller said after being asked if when he began bowling nine years ago if he thought he’d land a scholarship to knock down pins.
Fuller began bowling in a youth league at the Strike Zone Bowling Center in Huntington just to “have something to do.” Soon, he discovered he was good at it. Now, Fuller averages 182 and has a 300 game to his credit. He bowled the perfect game in the Pepsi Open in March of 2020 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
“I was shaking quite a bit,” Fuller said of how he felt when he threw the last ball of the 300 game.
While bowling at Strike Zone, Fuller caught the eye of Shawnee State coach Bryan Sturgill, who dropped by to see if anyone in the youth league showed college potential. Two weeks ago, Sturgill offered Fuller a scholarship and the Dragons standout accepted.
Sturgill, who carries a 4.6 grade point average and plans to major in engineering, said he never considered another college.
Fuller said his favorite bowler is Kyle Sherman, who won a college championship in 2014 at Lindenwood University and now is a star on the PBA Tour.
Off the lanes, Fuller said he enjoys playing video games, but never has played any that involved bowling.
“I prefer the real thing,” he said. “It means a lot. I’ve always wanted to continue bowling past high school, so to see it finally come true is a dream come true for me.”
Fuller rolled a 584 series qualify for the state tournament, where he rolled 189, 199, 198 for a 586 series to finish 33rd in the 200-bowler event. Since, he has rolled a career-best 659 series.
BOWEN TO KALAMAZOO: Huntington High volleyball star Tess Bowen signed with Kalamazoo College on Sunday.
An all-Mountain State Athletic Conference selection, Bowen has played travel ball since she was 13. She is versatile, having played setter, middle hitter and outside hitter with the Highlanders.
An honor student, Bowen plans to major in biology/pre-med.
LEE COMMITS TO BETHANY: Huntington St. Joe sharp-shooting guard committed to Bethany College.
Lee plans to sign with the NAIA Swedes on Monday.