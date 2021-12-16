NEW ORLEANS — Marshall players are taking full advantage of their opportunities with the New Orleans Bowl this week.
The draw for New Orleans speaks for itself as one of the premier destination cities on college football’s bowl circuit.
For Marshall’s players, though, the impact of location and pre-bowl fun is magnified this week after last season when the team literally treated its appearance in the Camellia Bowl as a road game due to COVID-19.
There was no pre-bowl pageantry in 2020. There was a flight down for a game, a game and a flight back. Add in that it was Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and it certainly didn’t feel like much of a season celebration.
“I think last year was a tremendous wake-up call to the entire country that everything is fickle and in the blink of an eye, it could be gone,” Huff said. “These events that get taken out of those bowl games when there are situations like that really limit the experience for players, communities, so for us to get back to semi-normal and get back to these events and affecting the community, it’s important.”
On Thursday afternoon, Marshall’s players took part in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl’s Day of Service, which brought them together with the kids from Special Olympics of Louisiana.
It was one in a week full of memories — both planned and unscripted — that the Herd players are soaking up as they take part in this week.
Prior to the team traveling down to New Orleans, Huff said he wanted players to take in the full bowl experience and see places they’ve never seen.
Players were able to go out and experience the city, which was a change from previous years.
Many of Marshall’s players opted to check out Bourbon Street, an attraction that many had never experienced.
As Marshall Koby Cumberlander said, the freedom to experience what the city has to offer was a welcome portion of the 2021 New Orleans Bowl.
“You don’t see in Atlanta the type of time New Orleans is on,” Cumberlander said. “It’s packed on Bourbon Street all week, Monday to Monday. It’s nuts, but it’s cool. The music, the food, the people, the whole atmosphere is just so cultured. This is by far the most cultured city I’ve ever been in.”
In addition to Bourbon Street, players spoke mostly about being able to play in the Superdome in an NFL facility.
When they arrived on Tuesday, the team walked through the Superdome to get a feel for it and were there once again on Thursday for the event with the Special Olympics kids.
Still, the players beamed at the opportunity in front of them when they take on No. 16 Louisiana at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.
“Everybody’s faces lit up when we walked in because you see it with watching the games, but you don’t get to experience it until you actually walk in,” Marshall wide receiver Talik Keaton said. “Saturday, we’re actually playing in it. Being in this dome, it’s crazy.”
Cumberlander added whether the game on the field or the experience off it with jazz, food, Bourbon Street and more,this trip to New Orleans is one he’ll remember.
His hope is that others come and make their own memories in the city, too.
“This place has a lot of culture and people need to take time to come here and really, really enjoy it and just take it all in,” Cumberlander said.