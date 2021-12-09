The expectation is that the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix will be a bruising game between West Virginia and Minnesota, teams that are predicated on physicality and toughness.
That toughness is exactly what got both the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers to this point.
Though Minnesota will enter at 8-4 and WVU at 6-6, the two teams’ seasons mirror each other somewhat as 2021 has been a tale of highs and lows, streaks and skids.
For the Golden Gophers, it was also a tale of overcoming injuries, a theme set from the start as senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, thought to be one of the top returning backs in the country, was lost for the season with a torn Achilles’ heel in the team’s first game of the season against Ohio State.
That’s hardly where it stopped for Minnesota.
Finding solid footing in the backfield proved a challenge all year for the Golden Gophers as the injuries piled up. By season’s end, the team’s top two rushers — Ky Thomas (680 yards on 145 carries) and Mar’Keise Irving (570 yards on 114 rushes) — were both freshmen, with a sophomore, Trey Potts (552 yards on 112 totes), sitting in third.
Even Potts was lost for the season after an injury in a 20-13 win over Purdue on Oct. 2, and junior running back Bryce Williams went out for the season after suffering a knee injury in a 41-14 win over Northwestern on Oct. 30. Yet the Gophers marched on.
“[Ibrahim’s injury] was kind of an emotional loss for our team, he’s one of the best players in the country,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “And just really, a leader on our football team mentally, emotionally, spiritually. Just a great person overall, and we needed a lot of young guys to step up.
“Five scholarship running backs out and then we relied on our two freshmen, Ky Thomas and Irving. Those guys did a tremendous job carrying us toward the middle to the end of the year. That’s a lot of responsibility for two freshmen to have.”
With the team’s running backs dropping like flies, a cohesive and experienced offensive line consisting of five seniors, led by tackle Daniel Faalele, helped make the moving parts work as well. It’s a unit that already had the attention of WVU coach Neal Brown even before film study could begin.
“Their offensive line is special,” Brown said. “It’s a veteran group, regardless of who’s playing running back. I know they’ve had some unfortunate injuries there, but they’ve ran the ball on everybody they’ve played.”
The Mountaineers certainly had some of their own injury woes to overcome, but most of those came in the second half of the season after a 2-4 start. The adversity for WVU often was overcoming its own mistakes, which proved detrimental in close losses at Maryland, at Oklahoma, at Kansas State and at home against Texas Tech.
Heading into its bye week, West Virginia was 2-4. After evening its record at 4-4 with wins at TCU and at home against Iowa State, the Mountaineers slipped back to two games under .500 with back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and the Kansas State. It’s a season that could’ve gotten away from WVU on several occasions, and for all it had to overcome, including itself, Brown said the bowl berth was especially rewarding.
“This has been an up-and-down year for us,” Brown said. “I think it’s been challenging at times. I think if I polled our people and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to beat Texas, we’re going to beat Virginia Tech, we’re going to beat Iowa State,’ I think our initial reaction to our fan base is, ‘Man, we’re going to have a really good year.’
“While we did win those games, we faltered in a couple, particularly before the bye week, where we didn’t pay our best football. So, it’s been a challenge. I’m proud of how our kids responded. I think they handled adversity. There were several times when I think people counted us out, and we were able to get off the mat and get to a bowl eligibility.”
Minnesota had its low moments as well, particularly a 14-10 home loss to Bowling Green in September to fall to 2-2. Four straight wins followed, only to be punctuated by back-to-back losses, including a 14-6 upset loss to Illinois.
And yet one final thing both teams have in common is that they will ride into Phoenix each having won back-to-back games. The survivor will head into the offseason with a three-game streak in tow, and maybe it’s appropriate that the contest should come down to which team is tougher.
“I think both teams are going to come in with confidence,” Brown said. “They won a huge rivalry game [over Wisconsin] there in the last game of the regular season. We had two conference wins closing out, an emotional home win over Texas and then beat Kansas on the road in a tough environment. So yeah, I think both teams are playing some good football here down the stretch.”