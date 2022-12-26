Marshall defensive lineman Damion Barber (89) rushes to the end zone after intercepting a pass from Connecticut quarterback Zion Turner (11) during the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 in Conway, South Carolina.
HUNTINGTON — For two Thundering Herd football players, their decision to play their final season of college football with Marshall was backed up by a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
It gave the team its ninth win of the season and marked the fifth consecutive win to end the year, and in turn, the collegiate careers of Damion Barber and Isaiah Norman.
But for those two, who transferred to Marshall from different schools last offseason, they weren't just standing by to watch the bowl win, they also played an active role in propelling Marshall to a 28-14 win over UConn last week.
On the first offensive play the Huskies ran at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, Herd linebacker Charlie Gray forced a fumble that was picked up by Norman at the UConn 34-yard line and returned 18 yards to give the offense a short field.
Norman transferred in from Austin Peay. It was his first fumble recovery of the season and set up Marshall's first touchdown of the afternoon to give the team a 7-0 lead.
He played in nine of the team's 13 games. The four he missed were due to injuries suffered against Notre Dame on Sept. 10 and Coastal Carolina Oct. 29. He missed two games after each injury but returning to the field, he said, was the only option.
"It was very important with this being my last year," Norman said. "I came here to up my draft stock and try and get drafted. Getting hurt hurts those chances so you just try and get back as fast as you can. I've been hurt before in my career so I know how to bounce back."
A few days after the bowl game, Norman declared for the NFL Draft, as did teammate Damion Barber, who also transferred from Austin Peay to the Herd and made his presence known early in the bowl game.
Later in the first quarter, on the same 34-yard line where Norman picked up a fumble, Barber grabbed his first interception of the season and returned it for a touchdown to double the Herd's lead to 14-0.
"He obviously had an opportunity to go play some other places (but) he chose here and he's just continued to come out each and every day and get better," Huff said of Barber.
Their relationship predates Marshall, as they first connected at Penn State in 2017, Barber's first collegiate season, while Huff was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach for the Nittany Lions.
"He'll always remember his last game in a Marshall uniform where he had a chance to score a touchdown which was a big play in the game," Huff said.
Those were just two of two dozen players that transferred to Marshall from other schools for this season, some for their last ride, others for a new start with a few years of eligibility remaining.
But one thing that was evident from the opening game of 2022 to the final one was the team chemistry, something linebacker Eli Neal said made this year special.
"I feel like we had some of the best transfer portal pickups in college football this year," linebacker Eli Neal said of Norman and Barber. "For them to be able to come in and mesh with the defense and be able to go out there and perform the way they did, Isaiah with the fumble recovery and watching Dame run that pick-six back was crazy, like jaw on the floor."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
