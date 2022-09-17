BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One week ago, Marshall was a 20-plus-point underdog in a road win at No. 8 Notre Dame.
On Saturday evening, the tables turned on the Thundering Herd at Bowling Green.
Marshall entered as a 17-point favorite, but left Doyt Perry Stadium with a loss as Bowling Green rallied from an early deficit to earn a 34-31 overtime upset of the Thundering Herd.
With the loss, Marshall is now 2-1 on the season and continues its historic futility in games at Bowling Green, falling to 2-15 all-time at Doyt Perry Stadium.
Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald hit Ta’Ron Keith on a 1-yard touchdown pass to give the Falcons the win in their 100th homecoming. McDonald finished 27 of 45 for 282 yards and four touchdowns for the Falcons.
The overtime session started with Marshall getting a 38-yard field goal from Rece Verhoff, but Bowling Green’s PaSean Wimberly took a sweep for 24 yards to set up the game-winner.
Bowling Green (1-2) took its first lead at 28-21 when tight end Harold Fannin rushed in on a 1-yard plunge, but Marshall’s Khalan Laborn answered with an 8-yard score to knot the game with 5:43 left in regulation.
Laborn finished with 158 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but also had a pair of fumbles inside the Bowling Green 5-yard line — two of three turnovers for the Herd that proved costly.
After dropping behind early, Bowling Green fought back in the second quarter to knot the game at 21-all late in the first half.
The Falcons, who had been outscored 41-14 in two second quarters coming in, scored all 21 of its points, using the deep ball to its advantage.
Cavon Croom caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Matt McDonald with 1:44 left in the half to knot the game. McDonald also hooked up with Odieu Hiliare on touchdown passes of 25 and 27 yards in the quarter.
After the first McDonald-to-Hiliare connection pulled the Falcons within a score, Marshall answered as Laborn snuck through the middle of the defense and found the end zone on a 5-yard run. The run atoned for Laborn’s fumble inside the BG 5-yard line that would’ve made it a three-score game in the first quarter.
Marshall jumped to a 14-0 lead in less than three minutes following a pair of short passes-turned-touchdowns.
Corey Gammage caught a pass from Henry Colombi and appeared tackled, but landed on a defender and popped up before racing for a 51-yard score. Less than 90 seconds later, Colombi delivered again for the Herd, connecting with Caleb McMillan on a slant that went for a 78-yard touchdown.
Colombi finished 23 of 34 for 338 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Marshall, who travels to Troy for its opening game as a Sun Belt member next week.
It was the second straight overtime game for Bowling Green, who lost to FCS member Eastern Kentucky in seven overtimes last week.