Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Strike Zone Bowling Center won’t be a beehive of activity for who knows how long. President Mike Prater’s message on Facebook late Tuesday is for all leagues to suspend play and resume at a later date. After this crisis is over, Prater hopes the bowling community can help the center navigate a new business.
Strike Zone isn’t the only center to have to shut down. The West Virginia State USBC Tournament scheduled to start March 28-29 in Bluefield has been postponed and new dates will follow. The Huntington City Tournament also is delayed and waiting on new dates. Huntington Elks 313 members are getting new dates for the annual national tournament in Troy, Michigan.
As a matter of fact, the USBC has postponed or suspended national events through the end of April. On the list is the USBC Open, USBC Women’s Championships, USBC Convention, USBC Masters and USBC Senior Queens. Tentative start date for the USBC Open and Women’s Championships in Reno is May 23. The USBC recommends state and local associations postpone or suspend mass gathering events, meetings and travel in the best interest of public health.
JUNIORS FINISH: Juniors completed play in the Pepsi/West Virginia Open last weekend at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg was the host center. Strike Zone Bowling Center had several entries and many did quite well.
Lane Turner led the way in the Open (handicap). He won U8 Boys with a 722. He was one of two entries over 700. The top three in each age group received prizes.
In U12 Boys, Jacob Simmons placed fourth. Alexis Turner took fifth in U12 Girls. In U15 Girls, Jodi Kennedy came in third and Jamison Louder finished eighth in U15 Boys. Trenton Fuller, who had a 300 game last weekend in this event, placed third in U17 Boys.
In the Pepsi (scratch), Fuller led U17 Boys in the top 24 with a 603. He dropped eighth at the next cut and that’s where he finished.
In U15 Boys, Louder and Ben Fischer reached the top 24. In the top eight cut, Lauder was fourth. At the top four, he came in third.
In U12 Boys, Ethan Rardon was third in the top eight. He came in fourth and qualified for the Junior Golds in Las Vegas.
In U17 Girls, Kennedy Shoults was fifth and Samantha Cooly sixth in the top eight. Neither made the next cut.
In U15 Girls, Allie Miles led the top eight and Bella Deller was eighth. Miles was fourth in the top 4 and finished No. 4. Miles also has qualified for Junior Golds.
In U12 Girls, Alexis Turner was seventh.
Thanks to Karen Fischer for helping me track down local results. For complete results, visit the West Virginia Junior Bowling Facebook page.
WAY TO GO: Dave Ellis, Bob Theuring and Jacob Fischer, formerly of Huntington, who is about to complete doctorate work at the University of Tennessee, had the best showings among area bowlers who took part in the Tennessee USBC State Tournament held over four weekends in February in Murfreesboro and New Smyrna.
Fischer shot 719 scratch in singles, good for 9th. He had 737 with handicap for 49th. He shot 2,121 in all-events scratch for 14th and 2,175 with handicap for 31st. Ellis had 718 in singles handicap, for 26th in seniors. His 2,082 was 26th also in seniors. Ellis and partner Theuring had 1,411 in doubles good for 40th. Karen Fischer helped track down this information.
BELMONTE WINS: Jason Belmonte, the star from Australia, defeated Anthony Simonsen, 213-190, Sunday to win his third consecutive PBA World Championship title and extend his all-time career-leading major win total to 13. The title match shown on FS1 matched two of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s premier two-handed bowlers. Bowling was in front of an on-site finals audience that consisted of mainly PBA players, their family members and tournament officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PBA has placed all tournament activities at all levels on hiatus indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.