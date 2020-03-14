Trenton Fuller probably didn’t see that coming. Especially after starting with a 148 in the Pepsi/West Virginia Open last weekend at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg.
“Had one strike,” Fuller, 17, said Monday evening during a practice session break at Strike Zone Bowling Center. “No carry.”
Fuller, in Boys 17, headed to the other end of the center for Game 2. He said he moved a couple of boards right and let go.
“Drier on the outside,” Fuller said. “I didn’t know the shot. When I moved, I thought maybe the ball will come back. I found the line.”
Yes he did. He reeled off strike after strike and got the first 10. On the 11th shot, he stuck at the line, yanked the ball left and carried a Brooklyn strike. On the 12th shot, stuck again and tossed the ball way right. The ball roared back to the pocket, carried the strike and Fuller had his first career perfect game.
“Guess it was meant to be,” Fuller said of the 300, seen by many who wandered down to watch him finish. “The ball came back and I got a good mix. It was an awesome feeling.”
Fuller followed with a 211 in the final game for a 659 scratch, good for seventh place. The 743 with handicap has him second in that division. In the final game, Fuller started with a 2-10 split and missed both pins on the second shot for an 8-count.
“The fist pump. I was excited,” Fuller said. “After the open, I moved left again and it worked.”
Fuller’s been bowling eight years in the Strike Zone youth program. Strike Zone had 20 entries in handicap and 14 in scratch. Many of them did quite well. There was one more session Saturday before the cut was made for the scratch finals. Kevin Malone, Nora Ball, Rod Chapman and Dick Evans do the youth coaching at Strike Zone. Check the West Virginia Junior Bowling Facebook for complete information.
The week before, Fuller competed in Division II in the Ohio State High School Bowling Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. He’s a one-person team at Fairland High School. He advanced as an individual by placing second in the sectional tournament and first in the district. Both events were at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Fuller posted scores of 189-199-198 for 586, good for 33rd place out of 207 bowlers. Konnor Goodin of Heath won with 747. J.T. Maslanich of Rocky River Lutheran West took second with 745, his highlight a 300 in the final game.
“Great experience there,” Fuller said. “A lot of good bowlers. Focused on my game.”
TWO FOR JESPER: Sweden’s Jesper Svennson certainly made the most of his time in Indianapolis. The two-handed lefthander secured top seed for the Go Bowling! PBA Indianapolis Open and beat No. 2 Sean Maldonado 245-226 in the title match televised on FS1. Competition all week featured dual patterns, 42-foot Mark Roth on the left lane and 37-foot Marshall Holman pattern on the right. Svensson and partner Kyle Troup went into the finals of the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship and beat E.J. Tackett and Marshall Kent 234-205 in the championship match. The champs dominated the Baker match-play rounds and led the field by 582 pins. Information on all PBA Tour events pba.com.
HONOR SCORE: Kyle Arthur, of Huntington, added to his honor score collection Thursday night. Arthur started his shift in the Texas Roadhouse League with a perfect game. Arthur added games of 259 and 225 for a 784 series. The 300 was the 25th of his career.