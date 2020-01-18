Kyle Arthur finally broke through to win a tournament after coming close oh so many times. The southpaw went wire-to-wire to win the third annual Top of the Burg tournament held Jan. 11 at Pike Street Lanes in Parkersburg. There was a catch, but I’m sure Arthur doesn’t mind.
Arthur led the five-game qualifier and then the power at the center went out. Bowlers took a vote on what to do and they voted to pay everyone on how they qualified. So Arthur, who declined to vote, got that first tournament win.
There were 66 bowlers in the event and they competed on Kegel’s 41-foot Turnpike oil pattern. Arthur started with Storm’s new Phaze III ball and shot 254-228-278. He then started to struggle a bit, went to Storm’s All-Road and shot 166-168 for a 1,094 total (218.8 average). Jeff Wiseman, Junior Phillips, Dakota Price and Kirby Allen rounded out the top five.
“Ball selection was key,” Arthur said in an email. “I was able to find the right ball in practice and I had a really good look on the fresh oil. Spare shooting and mental game was keep as well. If I threw a bad shot or didn’t carry, I was able to keep by head up and stay focused and make my spares.”
Arthur, who is a Storm/Roto Grip staff member, had just one open (a split) in the first three games and held on through the final two.
“It means the world to me. It is such a great feeling,” Arthur said. “All the hard work, dedication and practice has finally paid off. To be able to get off to a red hot start and lead the whole tournament from start to finish is something I never would have imagined I could do. It’s truly a dream come true. I’ve always struggled with confidence in my game.”
Arthur dedicated the win to his family and friends, particularly Sam Hobbs (who handles Arthur’s equipment) and Ray Clarke. He also gave a shout out to Steve Todd, regional sales manager for Storm/Roto Grip.
STAY WITH US: Sam Hobbs sent a message that Global 900 has offered him a contract extension.
BELMONTE WINS: Australia’s Jason Belmonte is the choice as 2019 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year for a fifth time. Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tennessee, was recognized as 2019 Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year; Bowl 4 Life founder Chuck Gardner of Charlotte, North Carolina, was named recipient of the 2019 Tony Reyes PBA Community Service Award, and Sweden’s Martin Larsen became the first international player selected by his peers as winner of the Steve Nagy Sportsmanship Award twice.
BEST OF DECADE: Bowlers Journal International magazine has selected Australia’s Jason Belmonte as its Male Bowler of the Decade for the 2010s and new PBA CEO Colie Edison as its 2019 Person of the Year. Belmonte joined the PBA “Millionaires Club” in a record-shattering 131 tournaments.
JONES WINS BOWLERO: Tommy Jones is the new Bowlero Elite Series Champion. In the third and final installment of the pro-am bowling tournament of 2019, Jones, 41, defeated amateur bowler and Denver pro shop attendant Garrett Shovan (266-200) in the championship title match to win 2019’s final Bowlero Elite Series tournament and a $100,000 top prize. Shovan received a second-place prize of $25,000. In the pro-pro semifinal, Jones beat Jason Belmonte, 279-216. In the amateurs semifinals, Shovan bested Luis Gonzalez, 236-202.
BACK ON TV: The stepladder finals in the PBA Hall of Fame Classic is 1 p.m. Sunday on FS1. Bowlers compete on dual lane conditions. The 45-foot 45-foot Dick Weber condition is on the left lane and the 38-foot Mike Aulby condition on the right lane. Darren Tang, who rolled two perfect games in the final match play round, is top seed. Tommy Jones is No. 2 followed by two-hander Osku Palermaa, Jakob Butturff and Chris Barnes.