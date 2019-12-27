One of my favorite stories of the year. High average and series for USBC adults and juniors in 2018-19. Numbers I can write about, but most likely won’t shoot.
Shannon Pluhowsky, who is from Dayton and just finished her first year as assistant coach for the Nebraska women’s team, had the high average honor with 247. The southpaw did that over 78 games in the Inland Owls League at Capri Lanes in Columbus. This is the fourth time she’s won this award. She also competes on the PWBA Tour.
Greg McDaniel, 52, of Kimball, Nebraska, took the men’s high average with a 253 average in the Kim-Bowl Scratch Trio League at Kim Bowl. McDaniel, who has competed on the PBA and PBA50 tours, has owned the eight-lane Kim Bowl in Kimball since 2015.
Kevin McCune and Kiearra Saldi earned the Youth Male and Youth Female high average honors. McCune, 20, of Munster, Indiana, posted a 248 average in the Juniors League at Lynwood Bowl in Lynwood, Illinois. He is a junior on the Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s team. Saldi, 19, of Taylor, Pennsylvania, had a 221 average in the All Stars League at Idle Hours North in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She is a freshman on the Duquesne women’s team.
Stephanie Zavala, 23, of Downey, California, is the women’s high series winner. She shot games of 279, 300 and 280 for an 859 series during the Mexican American Bowling Association League at Del Rio Lanes in Downey on July 7.
Jonathan Wilbur and Jeremy Milito are the men’s high series winners as each posted a 900 series during the 2018-2019 season. Wilbur, 37, of North Clarendon, Vermont, had the first perfect set of the 2018-2019 season during the Commercial Men’s League at Rutland Bowlerama in Rutland, Vermont, on Jan. 14. Milito, 26, of Patchogue, New York, became the 35th bowler to roll a 900 series, connecting for 36 consecutive strikes during the Epic Edge Trios League on April 25 at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, New York.
For youth high series, Ashley Cicciarelli, 17, of Endicott, New York, gets the female award with an 854 series on Feb. 9. She had a games of 258, 296 and 300 at Midway Lanes in Vestal, New York, to lead Union-Endicott High School to the Section IV Class A title. The male high series award goes to Anthony Hurlburt, 19, of Hoosick Falls, New York, who rolled games of 287, 300 and 299 for an 886 series on Feb. 23 in the BBQ Seniors and Juniors League at the Bar-B-Q Recreation Center in Hoosick Falls.
BELMONTE WINS: Australia’s Jason Belmonte is the choice as 2019 Chris Schenkel PBA Player of the Year for a fifth time. Mykel Holliman of Collierville, Tennessee, was recognized as 2019 Harry Golden PBA Rookie of the Year; Bowl 4 Life founder Chuck Gardner of Charlotte, North Carolina, was named recipient of the 2019 Tony Reyes PBA Community Service Award, and Sweden’s Martin Larsen became the first international player selected by his peers as winner of the Steve Nagy Sportsmanship Award twice.
Belmonte, 36, won the PBA Tournament of Champions for a record-tying third time and then won the PBA World Championship to set the PBA record with 11 career major titles. He also became the first player to reach the championship finals in four majors in a single season for the second time. The two-handed star was the only player to win four Go Bowling! PBA Tour titles in 2019, led the PBA Tour in earnings ($288,290) and competition points, and finished in the top five 12 times in the 18 tournaments he entered.
BACK ON TELEVISION: The Bowlero Elite Series finale airs at 1 p.m. Sunday on NBC. On the pro side, Jason Belmonte faces Tommy Jones. That winner meets the survivor of the Bowlero League bowler side of the bracket, either Garrett Shovan or Luis Gonzalez. The overall winner collects $100,000.
HAPPY NEW YEAR: One place people can spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is in a bowling center. Strike Zone has set up hours and rates for people to enjoy the holidays with family and friends in a good environment. New Year’s Eve: Three package deals. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Special rates on these package deals. New Year’s Day: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Call 733-2695.