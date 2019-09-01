Tabor, who attends Fairview High School and has a 4.0 GPA, was selected the West Virginia State USBC U15 $1,000 scholarship winner. It's the first time in several years a Huntington USBC junior has won this honor.
Tabor, with Huntington USBC reps watching, received the award at the West Virginia State USBC Jamboree held in August in Bridgeport. PWBA member Amanda Greene and association president Jerry Reed took part in the presentation. Highs for Tabor are 203 for average, 665 for series and 256 for game.
Tabor is interested in the technology field and wants to bowl in college. He competed in the Junior Gold Nationals held in July in Detroit. His parents are Jack and Florence Tabor.
Applications for the 2020 junior awards should be out soon.
SENIOR TOURNAMENT: The 15th West Virginia State USBC Senior Tournament is scheduled Oct. 19-20, 26-27 at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. Saturday squads at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday shifts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Entry fee $24 per event. Entry deadline Oct. 19. Six age divisions in singles and two in doubles (on combined age). The 6-game all-events champion in each class will receive a paid entry, from the State BA, to the National Seniors Open Championship conducted by USBC. If winner is unable to go, the paid entry will be offered to succeeding places. More information at bowlwv.com.
SENIOR WOMEN: The 38th WV USBC Women's Senior Tournament set for Oct. 26-27 at Pike Street Lanes in Parkersburg. Shifts for singles/doubles are 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Entry fee $21.25 per event.Six divisions for singles and two for doubles (combined age). Team event Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. This is only squad. Entry deadline for all is Oct. 19. More information at bowlwv.com.
YOUTH AGE CHANGE: The United States Bowling Congress will lower the maximum age for USBC Youth membership to 18 starting with the 2020-21 season. The decision to lower to the maximum age from 20 to 18, with agreement from the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America and the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee, will align bowling with other youth sports.
A U18 division will become the top division for the Pepsi Youth and Bowling.com Youth Open Championships for the 2020-21 season. During the next season, USBC will address how the age change will impact the 2021 Junior Gold Championships, which will have a separate U20 division. Please visit bowl.com/YouthAgeChange for more information.
Starting with the 2020-21 season, USBC Youth membership policy will state youth membership is available to individuals who have not reached the age of 18 prior to Aug. 1 of the current season. The decision to lower the maximum age will directly impact 3.3% of the total youth membership. The change also better aligns USBC Youth membership with new regulations from the U.S. Center for SafeSport requiring training for those over 18 who participate in a sport with minors.
The new age limit marks the second time the USBC Youth maximum age has been lowered. In 2009, USBC lowered the maximum age for youth bowlers from 22 to 20.
David Walsh covers bowling for The Herald-Dispatch. He can be reached at bigdogdown@gmail.com.